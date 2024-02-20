News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 1-1 Wrexham - Boyle sees red to reduce Wrexham to ten as well

MK Dons take on Wrexham at Stadium MK this evening as the sides battle it out for the promotion spots
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Feb 2024, 18:25 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 21:24 GMT

MK Dons vs Wrexham - LIVE

21:25 GMT

80 mins: Penalty?

Cam Norman might be lucky there, getting a block on Mullins' shot, looked potentially like handball, but Kelly does brilliantly to stop the deflected effort

21:24 GMT

79 mins: Williams comes on

MJ Williams will replace Jack Payne here

21:23 GMT

79 mins: Tomlinson just over

Fizzed effort from Tomlinson on the free-kick, just over the bar.

21:23 GMT

78 mins: RED CARD - Wrexham down to ten

Will Boyle on a tightrope for four or five mins now after getting booked, he gets his second yellow for tripping Dennis when he's through on goal.

Both sides down to ten

21:18 GMT

72 mins: Bubbling atmosphere

The attendance of 11,282 (1,436 away fans) are making themselves heard now, with the Dons support feeling they've been had here by referee Sam Purkiss.

It's a tinderbox, this one now.

21:10 GMT

65 mins: Five changes

Three subs for Wrexham - Mendy, Marriott and Bolton off for Lee, Mullin and Barnett

Dons meanwhile make two of their own, Kemp and Wearne make way for Dennis and Lofthouse

21:06 GMTUpdated 21:12 GMT

60 mins: RED CARD

Wrexham burst up the other end as Dons are stunned the goal isn't given, but Lewis Bate's last-ditch dive keeps it off the line.

Something Dean Lewington has said though has earned him a straight red card and Dons must see out the remainder of the game with 10 men

21:06 GMT

59 mins: That was in surely?!

Oh wow, that's astonishing. Joe Tomlinson's strike is spilled by Okonkwo twice and it looks for all the world to be over the line but neither referee nor linesman awards it.

The Cowshed is FURIOUS

21:02 GMT

56 mins: All Wrexham

The visitors have been the brighter team since the break, and have Dons stuck in their own final third. Every second ball dropping their way at the minute

21:01 GMT

54 mins: Wrexham corner

Dons creating their own problems again, trying to walk it out of cul-de-sacs when clearing the ball would be easier. O'Hora dallies on it, doesn't clear, Wrexham win it on the edge of the box but the shot is deflected behind

