MK Dons 1-1 Wrexham - Ends all square at Stadium MK
MK Dons vs Wrexham - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Wrexham
Boos ring out for the referee as it ends level.
What a thriller, but marred for the wrong reasons by the men in blue tonight.
97 mins: Oh what a stop
Brilliant from Harrison to slip in Tomlinson, but an incredible block from Okonkwo to deny him for a third time
Stoppage time
Eight minutes to be added on
89 mins: Norman cannot continue
Norman doesn't need the stretchers, but he can't carry on.
He's replaced by Ellis Harrison
86 mins: Norman down
Cam Norman puts himself bravely on the line to get in front of Ollie Palmer as he looks set to score, but has taken the brunt of this, the Dons defender needing a lot of attention from the physios
82 mins: Dennis doesn't gamble
What a ball into the mixer from Alex Gilbey, it's right into the corridor of uncertainty but Dennis doesn't throw himself at the ball and it runs out of the box on the other side.
Why hasn't he gambled?!
80 mins: Penalty?
Cam Norman might be lucky there, getting a block on Mullins' shot, looked potentially like handball, but Kelly does brilliantly to stop the deflected effort
79 mins: Williams comes on
MJ Williams will replace Jack Payne here
79 mins: Tomlinson just over
Fizzed effort from Tomlinson on the free-kick, just over the bar.
78 mins: RED CARD - Wrexham down to ten
Will Boyle on a tightrope for four or five mins now after getting booked, he gets his second yellow for tripping Dennis when he's through on goal.
Both sides down to ten