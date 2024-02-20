News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Live

MK Dons 1-1 Wrexham - Ends all square at Stadium MK

MK Dons take on Wrexham at Stadium MK this evening as the sides battle it out for the promotion spots
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Feb 2024, 18:25 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 21:44 GMT

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Wrexham - LIVE

21:43 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Wrexham

Boos ring out for the referee as it ends level.

What a thriller, but marred for the wrong reasons by the men in blue tonight.

21:42 GMT

97 mins: Oh what a stop

Brilliant from Harrison to slip in Tomlinson, but an incredible block from Okonkwo to deny him for a third time

21:35 GMT

Stoppage time

Eight minutes to be added on

21:34 GMT

89 mins: Norman cannot continue

Norman doesn't need the stretchers, but he can't carry on.

He's replaced by Ellis Harrison

21:33 GMT

86 mins: Norman down

Cam Norman puts himself bravely on the line to get in front of Ollie Palmer as he looks set to score, but has taken the brunt of this, the Dons defender needing a lot of attention from the physios

21:28 GMT

82 mins: Dennis doesn't gamble

What a ball into the mixer from Alex Gilbey, it's right into the corridor of uncertainty but Dennis doesn't throw himself at the ball and it runs out of the box on the other side.

Why hasn't he gambled?!

21:25 GMT

80 mins: Penalty?

Cam Norman might be lucky there, getting a block on Mullins' shot, looked potentially like handball, but Kelly does brilliantly to stop the deflected effort

21:24 GMT

79 mins: Williams comes on

MJ Williams will replace Jack Payne here

21:23 GMT

79 mins: Tomlinson just over

Fizzed effort from Tomlinson on the free-kick, just over the bar.

21:23 GMT

78 mins: RED CARD - Wrexham down to ten

Will Boyle on a tightrope for four or five mins now after getting booked, he gets his second yellow for tripping Dennis when he's through on goal.

Both sides down to ten

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK