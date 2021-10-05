MK Dons 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Live from the Papa John’s Trophy

MK Dons can qualify for the next round of the competition this evening with a win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 7:33 pm

MK Dons are in Papa John’s Trophy action against Wycombe Wanderers tonight

30 mins: Ravizzoli flaps at another one

30 mins: Ravizzoli flaps at another one

The Argentine keeper once again causes Dons some problems, flapping at Jacobson’s corner but it deflects into the path of Obita who lashes at it, and it sails over the bar.

Straight up the other end, Josh Martin hits one from the edge of the box but it’s well over the bar.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:25

22 mins: Starting to get a bit scrappy

Whether it’s because it’s two teams who are looking to make an impression or whether it’s because there is a general lack of game time for the players, but it’s all starting to get a bit messy out there now.

Neither side really ‘better’ than the other at this stage.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:18

16 mins: Dangerous from Ravizzoli

Ravizzoli plays Kasumu into trouble, chaos as possession is lost and the keeper is well out of his goal, Mehmeti tries to find space to shoot but he just gets smothered out and O’Hora can clear away.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:12

10 mins: Great save to deny Eisa

Wycombe keeper Adam Przybek has earned his scratch tonight with a fine save to deny Mo Eisa’s header after Josh Martin’s free-kick

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:11

GOAL! 8 mins: Wycombe draw level

It’s almost a carbon copy of Dons’ goal just three minutes ago, and it sees Wycombe level. Aden Baldwin slips to allow Wycombe to break down the left flank, the ball is converted Brandon Hanlan at the far post.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:08

GOAL! 4 mins: Dons take an early lead!

Hiram Boateng gives MK Dons the lead. It was a great break sparked by Tennai Watson, who finds Mo Eisa to break down the right, but he has to wait for Watson to overlap. The former Reading man then delivers a brilliant ball into the six yard box which leaves Boateng with a simple finish to put the hosts in front!

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:01

Kick-off

After their anti-discrimination messages, MK Dons get us underway.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 18:02

Wycombe Wanderers’ team to face MK Dons

Wycombe’s team to face MK Dons
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 18:01

Team news for MK Dons

Franco Ravizzoli

As expected, a host of changes for MK Dons this evening - TEN in fact as only Warren O’Hora keeps his place from Saturday.

MK Dons: Ravizzoli, Jules, O’Hora, Baldwin, Watson, Martin, McEachran, Kasumu, Boateng, Ilunga, Eisa

Subs: Fisher, Darling, Twine, Brown, Robson, Kioso, Watters

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 16:10

Dons could qualify for the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy tonight

A win over Wycombe will all-but secure their spot in the next round of the Trophy this evening. Dons won their opening encounter in the competition away at Burton Albion last month, winning 2-1. Wycombe meanwhile were beaten by Aston Villa U21s, so a win for both Dons and Villa will see the sides progress before they both meet at the end of October.

Wycombe Wanderers