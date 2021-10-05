MK Dons 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Live from the Papa John’s Trophy
MK Dons can qualify for the next round of the competition this evening with a win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.
MK Dons are in Papa John’s Trophy action against Wycombe Wanderers tonight
Get the latest from Stadium MK.
MK Dons 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers: The latest from Stadium MK
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:33
30 mins: Ravizzoli flaps at another one
The Argentine keeper once again causes Dons some problems, flapping at Jacobson’s corner but it deflects into the path of Obita who lashes at it, and it sails over the bar.
Straight up the other end, Josh Martin hits one from the edge of the box but it’s well over the bar.
22 mins: Starting to get a bit scrappy
Whether it’s because it’s two teams who are looking to make an impression or whether it’s because there is a general lack of game time for the players, but it’s all starting to get a bit messy out there now.
Neither side really ‘better’ than the other at this stage.
16 mins: Dangerous from Ravizzoli
Ravizzoli plays Kasumu into trouble, chaos as possession is lost and the keeper is well out of his goal, Mehmeti tries to find space to shoot but he just gets smothered out and O’Hora can clear away.
10 mins: Great save to deny Eisa
Wycombe keeper Adam Przybek has earned his scratch tonight with a fine save to deny Mo Eisa’s header after Josh Martin’s free-kick
GOAL! 8 mins: Wycombe draw level
It’s almost a carbon copy of Dons’ goal just three minutes ago, and it sees Wycombe level. Aden Baldwin slips to allow Wycombe to break down the left flank, the ball is converted Brandon Hanlan at the far post.
GOAL! 4 mins: Dons take an early lead!
Hiram Boateng gives MK Dons the lead. It was a great break sparked by Tennai Watson, who finds Mo Eisa to break down the right, but he has to wait for Watson to overlap. The former Reading man then delivers a brilliant ball into the six yard box which leaves Boateng with a simple finish to put the hosts in front!
Kick-off
After their anti-discrimination messages, MK Dons get us underway.
Wycombe Wanderers’ team to face MK Dons
Team news for MK Dons
As expected, a host of changes for MK Dons this evening - TEN in fact as only Warren O’Hora keeps his place from Saturday.
MK Dons: Ravizzoli, Jules, O’Hora, Baldwin, Watson, Martin, McEachran, Kasumu, Boateng, Ilunga, Eisa
Subs: Fisher, Darling, Twine, Brown, Robson, Kioso, Watters
A win over Wycombe will all-but secure their spot in the next round of the Trophy this evening. Dons won their opening encounter in the competition away at Burton Albion last month, winning 2-1. Wycombe meanwhile were beaten by Aston Villa U21s, so a win for both Dons and Villa will see the sides progress before they both meet at the end of October.