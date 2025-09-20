Live

MK Dons 1-2 Accrington Stanley - Dons beaten at home again

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 20th Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 16:55 BST
MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK this afternoon.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE

16:53 BST

95 mins: RED CARD

Offord is shown a second yellow for a foul in the corner as Accrington hold the ball up. Down to ten men

16:52 BST

94 mins: Free-kick

Maguire gives away a dangerous free kick, right on the line of the penalty area

16:51 BST

93 mins: Pen?

Half-hearted penalty appeals from Dons as Hogan’s shot takes a deflection off what they think is a hand. Nothing doing

16:48 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

16:44 BST

87 mins: Subs

Crowley off, Thompson-Sommers on

Hepburn-Murphy off, Leko on

16:44 BST

86 mins: Corner

Right idea from Hogan, he breaks down the right, he has Gilbey and Hepburn-Murphy there in the middle but his cross is cut out.

The corner comes to nothing with a foul in the melee

16:40 BST

82 mins: Change

Accy sub: Henderson on for Josh Woods

16:39 BST

80 mins: Formation change

Looks like a back three now, with Paterson shifted to the right wing-back position now

16:37 BST

79 mins: Double change

Mendez-Laing replaced by Maguire

Lemonheigh-Evans replaced by Hogan

16:36 BST

78 mins: Change

Charlie Brown off, Donald Love on

16:34 BST

75 mins: Side netting

Oh Hepburn-Murphy has to score. Great run from Paterson, his cross to the far post is met by Hepburn-Murphy but he heads into the side netting

16:32 BST

73 mins: GOAL - Caton restores Accrington's lead

Dear oh dear. Far too easy for Accrington, Heath bursts down the left, no-one near him, Caton left in the middle to convert from close range.

2-1

16:29 BST

70 mins: Oh liner...

Shocking call from the linesman, the ball is a good three feet beyond the byline and out for what should be a Dons corner, but the linesman is miles from it, and says it stayed in

16:29 BST

69 mins: Save

Nice attempt from Bauress, looking to bend it in from the corner of the box, well dealt with by MacGillivray

16:23 BST

65 mins: Another change

Walton needs the stretcher to come off, he’s not looking comfortable at all.

He’s replaced by Charlie Caton

16:21 BST

63 mins: Reaction

Accrington have reacted far better to the equaliser than Dons have, they’ve been the ones on the front foot more often than not.

Dons have been scrappy at best so far.

Walton is down and needs treatment as Conneely is replaced by Coyle

16:14 BST

Today's attendance

6,010 - 86 in the away end

16:14 BST

54 mins: Deflection

Dons can count themselves a bit lucky again as Brown pulls the trigger, but Paterson gets something on it to put it over the bar.

Struggling to get the ball since the goal are Dons

