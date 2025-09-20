MK Dons 1-2 Accrington Stanley - Into stoppage time
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE
94 mins: Free-kick
Maguire gives away a dangerous free kick, right on the line of the penalty area
93 mins: Pen?
Half-hearted penalty appeals from Dons as Hogan’s shot takes a deflection off what they think is a hand. Nothing doing
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
87 mins: Subs
Crowley off, Thompson-Sommers on
Hepburn-Murphy off, Leko on
86 mins: Corner
Right idea from Hogan, he breaks down the right, he has Gilbey and Hepburn-Murphy there in the middle but his cross is cut out.
The corner comes to nothing with a foul in the melee
82 mins: Change
Accy sub: Henderson on for Josh Woods
80 mins: Formation change
Looks like a back three now, with Paterson shifted to the right wing-back position now
79 mins: Double change
Mendez-Laing replaced by Maguire
Lemonheigh-Evans replaced by Hogan
78 mins: Change
Charlie Brown off, Donald Love on
75 mins: Side netting
Oh Hepburn-Murphy has to score. Great run from Paterson, his cross to the far post is met by Hepburn-Murphy but he heads into the side netting
73 mins: GOAL - Caton restores Accrington's lead
Dear oh dear. Far too easy for Accrington, Heath bursts down the left, no-one near him, Caton left in the middle to convert from close range.
2-1
70 mins: Oh liner...
Shocking call from the linesman, the ball is a good three feet beyond the byline and out for what should be a Dons corner, but the linesman is miles from it, and says it stayed in
69 mins: Save
Nice attempt from Bauress, looking to bend it in from the corner of the box, well dealt with by MacGillivray
65 mins: Another change
Walton needs the stretcher to come off, he’s not looking comfortable at all.
He’s replaced by Charlie Caton
63 mins: Reaction
Accrington have reacted far better to the equaliser than Dons have, they’ve been the ones on the front foot more often than not.
Dons have been scrappy at best so far.
Walton is down and needs treatment as Conneely is replaced by Coyle
Today's attendance
6,010 - 86 in the away end
54 mins: Deflection
Dons can count themselves a bit lucky again as Brown pulls the trigger, but Paterson gets something on it to put it over the bar.
Struggling to get the ball since the goal are Dons
52 mins: Booked
Lemonheigh-Evans scythes down Matthews and goes into the book