MK Dons 1-2 Bradford City - Relive the opening day defeat as it happened

By Toby Lock

Published 10th Aug 2024, 13:42 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 16:55 GMT
MK Dons 1-2 Bradford City - FULL TIME

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:34 GMT

Back at Stadium MK

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:37 GMT

So, what do you want to talk about?

New owners? New signings? New season? All the above? What a mad couple of days at Stadium MK, but we’re here again for the start of a new campaign and to get on the rollercoaster all over again

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:42 GMT

The new owners

MK Dons is under new ownership - Fahad Al Ghanim has bought the club outright from Pete Winkelman.

In a deal for pretty much everything, Mr Al Ghanim will be presented to the supporters before kick-off this afternoon

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:48 GMT

The new signing

And through the door as the first order of business is Aaron Nemane of Notts County coming in on the eve of the new season.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:03 GMT

MK Dons team news

Aaron Nemane starts this afternoonAaron Nemane starts this afternoon
Aaron Nemane starts this afternoon | Getty Images

Aaron Nemane goes straight into the side this afternoon, with Nico Lawrence starting at the back. Laurence Maguire missing from the squad

Team news: McGill, Lawnrence, Sherring, Tucker, Nemane, Tomlinson, Offord, Kelly, Gilbey, Wearne, Hendry

Subs: Harness, Lewington,Harrison, Leigh, Carroll, Dennis, Tripp

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:05 GMT

Bradford City's team to face MK Dons

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:08 GMT

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:33 GMT

Maguire's absence

The defender is not included in the squad this afternoon despite being a regular in pre-season, but he felt a tightness yesterday in training and has been rested as a matter of precaution rather than for fear of anything more serious

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:47 GMT

Last time on opening day...

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:01 GMT

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game, the season and the new era underway

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:04 GMT

2 mins: GOAL - Bradford take the lead

A worse start you could not have wished for as Bradford take the lead courtesy of a screamer from Alex Pattison.

Finding a pocket of space on the edge of the box, Pattison unleashed an unstoppable effort past McGill and into the top corner.

1-0 Bradford

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:07 GMT

5 mins: GOAL - Bradford double the lead

Oh dear oh dear

It’s 2-0 to Bradford, courtesy of a wicked deflection off Sam Sherring as he looks to swipe a cross away, slices it into his own net

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:10 GMT

8 mins: Bouncing behind the goal

The Bradford fans behind Sam Walker’s goal are bouncing, and rightly so, after their side exploded into this game.

Mike Williamson warned earlier this week that Bradford would come out the traps fast, but Dons have not been a match for them so far.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:14 GMT

13 mins: Wild from Wearne

A dropping ball on the edge of the box, imagine Rooney vs Newcastle all those years ago... but the finish was not nearly of the same quality from Stephen Wearne who shins it miles wide

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:18 GMT

16 mins: Sloppy from Dons

They’ve seen a lot more of the ball since the goals, but so far nothing has stuck in the final third. Nemane has put in a few balls to empty space from the wide right, passes haven’t quite stuck.

Passing in the midfield has been sloppy too, given away cheaply too often

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:21 GMT

20 mins: GOAL! A lifeline for Dons

Alex Gilbey has pulled one back in fine fashion. Racing onto Callum Hendry’s ball around the corner, the skipper bullied his way past ex-Dons defender Aden Baldwin to fire into the bottom corner.

2-1

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:22 GMT

21 mins: Deflection

With their tails up now, Callum Hendry takes aim from 18 yards, but his shot has all the puff taken out of it by a Bradford block

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 15:26 GMT

25 mins: All Dons

They can sense an equaliser here can Dons. Kelly and Hendry finding little pockets of space, and Nemane getting to the byline looking for a white shirt in the middle.

