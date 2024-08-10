MK Dons 1-2 Bradford City - Relive the opening day defeat as it happened
MK Dons 1-2 Bradford City - FULL TIME
Back at Stadium MK
New owners? New signings? New season? All the above? What a mad couple of days at Stadium MK, but we’re here again for the start of a new campaign and to get on the rollercoaster all over again
The new owners
MK Dons is under new ownership - Fahad Al Ghanim has bought the club outright from Pete Winkelman.
In a deal for pretty much everything, Mr Al Ghanim will be presented to the supporters before kick-off this afternoon
The new signing
And through the door as the first order of business is Aaron Nemane of Notts County coming in on the eve of the new season.
MK Dons team news
Aaron Nemane goes straight into the side this afternoon, with Nico Lawrence starting at the back. Laurence Maguire missing from the squad
Team news: McGill, Lawnrence, Sherring, Tucker, Nemane, Tomlinson, Offord, Kelly, Gilbey, Wearne, Hendry
Subs: Harness, Lewington,Harrison, Leigh, Carroll, Dennis, Tripp
Bradford City's team to face MK Dons
Maguire's absence
The defender is not included in the squad this afternoon despite being a regular in pre-season, but he felt a tightness yesterday in training and has been rested as a matter of precaution rather than for fear of anything more serious
Last time on opening day...
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game, the season and the new era underway
2 mins: GOAL - Bradford take the lead
A worse start you could not have wished for as Bradford take the lead courtesy of a screamer from Alex Pattison.
Finding a pocket of space on the edge of the box, Pattison unleashed an unstoppable effort past McGill and into the top corner.
1-0 Bradford
5 mins: GOAL - Bradford double the lead
Oh dear oh dear
It’s 2-0 to Bradford, courtesy of a wicked deflection off Sam Sherring as he looks to swipe a cross away, slices it into his own net
8 mins: Bouncing behind the goal
The Bradford fans behind Sam Walker’s goal are bouncing, and rightly so, after their side exploded into this game.
Mike Williamson warned earlier this week that Bradford would come out the traps fast, but Dons have not been a match for them so far.
13 mins: Wild from Wearne
A dropping ball on the edge of the box, imagine Rooney vs Newcastle all those years ago... but the finish was not nearly of the same quality from Stephen Wearne who shins it miles wide
16 mins: Sloppy from Dons
They’ve seen a lot more of the ball since the goals, but so far nothing has stuck in the final third. Nemane has put in a few balls to empty space from the wide right, passes haven’t quite stuck.
Passing in the midfield has been sloppy too, given away cheaply too often
20 mins: GOAL! A lifeline for Dons
Alex Gilbey has pulled one back in fine fashion. Racing onto Callum Hendry’s ball around the corner, the skipper bullied his way past ex-Dons defender Aden Baldwin to fire into the bottom corner.
2-1
21 mins: Deflection
With their tails up now, Callum Hendry takes aim from 18 yards, but his shot has all the puff taken out of it by a Bradford block
25 mins: All Dons
They can sense an equaliser here can Dons. Kelly and Hendry finding little pockets of space, and Nemane getting to the byline looking for a white shirt in the middle.
