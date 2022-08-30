MK Dons 1-2 Cheltenham Town - Dons defeated in Papa John’s Trophy opener
MK Dons 1-2 Cheltenham Town - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons are beating in their opening Papa John’s Trophy game
Dons totally fizzled in the second half, Brown’s goal early on left them chasing but they just didn’t look like ever getting back into it.
90+2 mins: Good effort from Barry
The rest of the team is playing at a slow pace but Louie Barry still is chasing and gets a shot on goal but it’s well saved by MacDonald
Added time
Four minutes of this one to be added on
86 mins: Cheltenham hit the post
Slip from Jules, Lloyd should score but he hits the post and Oyegoke mops up.
70 mins: Kemp makes way
Dan Kemp’s final involvement is to spark a move which almost gets Louie Barry in on goal, but he trips, tries to offload to Holland who can’t get it goalwards.
Kemp is replaced by Dennis for the final 20 minutes.
55 mins: GOAL: Brown scores on his old stomping ground
A messy one from MK Dons‘ perspective as Cheltenham retake the lead. Free kick is lofted into the box, Barkers heads back across the face of goal and no-one gets a boot to it to keep it out, and Brown sweeps home from about three yards out.
In the picture: Zak Jules
Second half
Cheltenham restart the game, after both sides made two changes at the interval
Two changes for MK Dons
Callum Tripp and Nathan Holland are going to come on at the break - Kayode and Gyamfi haven’t come out for the second half
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Cheltenham
That Jules goal there has given Dons exactly what they deserve going in at half time no trailing. An early penalty saw them behind, but after that, they dominated. Chances were hard to come by, but Dons were comfortably the better side.