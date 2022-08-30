News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons 1-2 Cheltenham Town - Dons defeated in Papa John’s Trophy opener

MK Dons kick-off their Papa John’s Trophy campaign this evening against Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 8:56 pm
MK Dons play Cheltenham Town in the Papa John's Trophy at Stadium MK

MK Dons play Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy at Stadium MK

Get the latest from the game here.

MK Dons 1-2 Cheltenham Town - LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:56

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:56

FULL TIME: MK Dons are beating in their opening Papa John’s Trophy game

Dons totally fizzled in the second half, Brown’s goal early on left them chasing but they just didn’t look like ever getting back into it.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:54

90+2 mins: Good effort from Barry

The rest of the team is playing at a slow pace but Louie Barry still is chasing and gets a shot on goal but it’s well saved by MacDonald

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:50

Added time

Four minutes of this one to be added on

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:46

86 mins: Cheltenham hit the post

Slip from Jules, Lloyd should score but he hits the post and Oyegoke mops up.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:31

70 mins: Kemp makes way

Dan Kemp’s final involvement is to spark a move which almost gets Louie Barry in on goal, but he trips, tries to offload to Holland who can’t get it goalwards.

Kemp is replaced by Dennis for the final 20 minutes.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:15

55 mins: GOAL: Brown scores on his old stomping ground

A messy one from MK Dons‘ perspective as Cheltenham retake the lead. Free kick is lofted into the box, Barkers heads back across the face of goal and no-one gets a boot to it to keep it out, and Brown sweeps home from about three yards out.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:07

In the picture: Zak Jules

Zak Jules heads Matt Smith’s free-kick into the back of the net to equalise for MK Dons against Cheltenham Town
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:05

Second half

Cheltenham restart the game, after both sides made two changes at the interval

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:02

Two changes for MK Dons

Callum Tripp and Nathan Holland are going to come on at the break - Kayode and Gyamfi haven’t come out for the second half

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 19:48

HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Cheltenham

That Jules goal there has given Dons exactly what they deserve going in at half time no trailing. An early penalty saw them behind, but after that, they dominated. Chances were hard to come by, but Dons were comfortably the better side.

