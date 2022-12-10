MK Dons 1-2 Fleetwood Town - Devastated Dons defeated again
MK Dons face Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this afternoon in League One
MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this afternoon
MK Dons 1-2 Fleetwood Town - LIVE
We’re here after another home defeat, dropping another spot to 23rd in League One.
Two Fleetwood goals came from real strokes of fortune, they offered up nearly nothing otherwise did the visitors. But Dons are made to rue missed chances earlier in the game.
Unbelievable.
A deflected effort from Lawrence is easily gathered by Lynch.
Dons getting desperate.
Ah what a sucker punch that is. Daniel Batty has just come on and scores an absolute rocket into the top corner to put Fleetwood in front.
Nine minutes of stoppage time to be played
Matt Dennis and Henry Lawrence have come on for Barry and Eisa for these latter stages.
With only their second real effort on goal, Fleetwood are level. It was a cracking finish from Carl Johnston, picking out the far corner from the edge of the box with a det finish but Dons will be cursing those missed chances earlier.
Right scrap going on now. Lynch shoves Watson, they go head-to-head, then a whole scrap ensues from there.
Both Lynch and Watson booked, but there were real reactions to Lynch, Barry went in really forcefully.
Anyway, game back underway.
Another great chance for MK Dons, Barry forces Lynch into a really good strike, it bobbles up for Harvie who can’t get a clean connection and it allows the keeper to gather
Bradley Johnson comes on here to shore things up in the midfield, Conor Grant makes way.