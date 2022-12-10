News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 1-2 Fleetwood Town - Devastated Dons defeated again

MK Dons face Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this afternoon in League One

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
<p>MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this afternoon

MK Dons 1-2 Fleetwood Town - LIVE

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Fleetwood Town

We’re here after another home defeat, dropping another spot to 23rd in League One.

Two Fleetwood goals came from real strokes of fortune, they offered up nearly nothing otherwise did the visitors. But Dons are made to rue missed chances earlier in the game.

Unbelievable.

Stoppage time: Lawrence with a strike

A deflected effort from Lawrence is easily gathered by Lynch.

Dons getting desperate.

90 mins: GOAL Fleetwood get in front

Ah what a sucker punch that is. Daniel Batty has just come on and scores an absolute rocket into the top corner to put Fleetwood in front.

Nine minutes of stoppage time to be played

86 mins: Final changes for Dons

Grigg and Robson on for Devoy and McEachran

77 mins: Double change for Dons

Matt Dennis and Henry Lawrence have come on for Barry and Eisa for these latter stages.

72 mins: GOAL - Fleetwood draw level

With only their second real effort on goal, Fleetwood are level. It was a cracking finish from Carl Johnston, picking out the far corner from the edge of the box with a det finish but Dons will be cursing those missed chances earlier.

70 mins: A scrap!

Right scrap going on now. Lynch shoves Watson, they go head-to-head, then a whole scrap ensues from there.

Both Lynch and Watson booked, but there were real reactions to Lynch, Barry went in really forcefully.

Anyway, game back underway.

64 mins: Great save from Lynch

Another great chance for MK Dons, Barry forces Lynch into a really good strike, it bobbles up for Harvie who can’t get a clean connection and it allows the keeper to gather

61 mins: Dons make their first change

Bradley Johnson comes on here to shore things up in the midfield, Conor Grant makes way.

58 mins: The flag’s up

Fleetwood have it in the net by Wiredu, who has just come on, but the flag was straight up

