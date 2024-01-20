News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 1-2 Morecambe - Dons suffer stoppage time defeat

MK Dons play their first home game of 2024, taking on Morecambe at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 20th Jan 2024, 13:35 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT

MK Dons vs Morecambe - LIVE

17:03 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Morecambe

MK Dons made to rue those first-half chances missed as they lose at home for the first time in the league under Mike Williamson.

Jacob Bedeau bundled one in early in the second-half before Charlie Brown's stoppage time winner secured the points for the visitors.

16:57 GMT

93 mins: GOAL - Brown nets against his former club

Would you believe it, Charlie Brown fires Morecambe ahead in stoppage time.

Lewis Bate gives it away on half-way, Brown breaks away, beats O'Hora and finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Morecambe lead 2-1

16:54 GMT

Stoppage time

Seven minutes to be added on

16:51 GMT

87 mins: Wasted opportunity

Good break from Dons but again, the chance for a shot goes begging. Good hold-up from Harrison, Tomlinson is unleashed down the flank, Dons have numbers over but with the wing-back in the box, he should shoot but opts to cross and it's cut out

16:46 GMT

82 mins: Harvie cannot continue

The returning Daniel Harvie is making way here are what looks like cramp, replaced by Dean Lewington.

Jonathan Leko too is coming on to replace Kyran Lofthouse

16:40 GMT

76 mins: Another swap

Alex Gilbey makes way for Ellis Harrison

For Morecambe, Kayden Harrack is on for Joel Senior

16:38 GMT

75 mins: Bate comes on

A debut for Lewis Bate after signing yesterday, replacing Ethan Robson

16:35 GMT

71 mins: Two more Morecambe changes

Charlie Brown, once of this parish, replaces Ged Garner

Gwion Edwards takes over from Joe Adams

16:32 GMT

69 mins: Kemp puts it over the top

Another decent move from the home side, Tomlinson again involved, this time his cross is for Kemp who spins it over the bar

16:28 GMT

64 mins: Morecambe sub

Jordan Slew makes way for Brandon Barker

