MK Dons 1-2 Morecambe - Dons suffer stoppage time defeat
MK Dons play their first home game of 2024, taking on Morecambe at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Morecambe - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Morecambe
MK Dons made to rue those first-half chances missed as they lose at home for the first time in the league under Mike Williamson.
Jacob Bedeau bundled one in early in the second-half before Charlie Brown's stoppage time winner secured the points for the visitors.
93 mins: GOAL - Brown nets against his former club
Would you believe it, Charlie Brown fires Morecambe ahead in stoppage time.
Lewis Bate gives it away on half-way, Brown breaks away, beats O'Hora and finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Morecambe lead 2-1
Stoppage time
Seven minutes to be added on
87 mins: Wasted opportunity
Good break from Dons but again, the chance for a shot goes begging. Good hold-up from Harrison, Tomlinson is unleashed down the flank, Dons have numbers over but with the wing-back in the box, he should shoot but opts to cross and it's cut out
82 mins: Harvie cannot continue
The returning Daniel Harvie is making way here are what looks like cramp, replaced by Dean Lewington.
Jonathan Leko too is coming on to replace Kyran Lofthouse
76 mins: Another swap
Alex Gilbey makes way for Ellis Harrison
For Morecambe, Kayden Harrack is on for Joel Senior
75 mins: Bate comes on
A debut for Lewis Bate after signing yesterday, replacing Ethan Robson
71 mins: Two more Morecambe changes
Charlie Brown, once of this parish, replaces Ged Garner
Gwion Edwards takes over from Joe Adams
69 mins: Kemp puts it over the top
Another decent move from the home side, Tomlinson again involved, this time his cross is for Kemp who spins it over the bar
64 mins: Morecambe sub
Jordan Slew makes way for Brandon Barker