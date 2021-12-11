MK Dons 1-2 Oxford United: A late red card for Oxford but they hold on to win
MK Dons take on fellow play-off contenders Oxford United in League One this afternoon.
MK Dons take on Oxford United at Stadium MK this afternoon
LIVE: MK Dons 1-2 Oxford United
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:58
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Oxford United
A second half which fully deserved defeat there for MK Dons. Didn’t offer enough after the interval as Oxford turned up the heat. Turned up too late in the day, only showing signs of life when they went behind.
Two disappointing second half performances in succession for Liam Manning’s side.
Oxford are down to 10 men in stoppage time at the end of stopagge time with Thornily sent off. Free kick 25 yards out...
87 mins: O’Riley so close
Brilliant from O’Riley again, a flick between left to right foot to skip into the box but his right-footed effort skids just wide.
81 mins: Stunning save from Eastwood
It has taken going behind for MK Dons to get into gear in this half and they are agonisingly denied by keeper Simon Eastwood from getting level. Watson’s cross looks on a plate for Brown to score but the Oxford keeper emerges from nowhere to keep it out.
80 mins: Dons make another change
Troy Parrott makes way for Josh Martin
GOAL 79 mins: A disaster at the back from Dons
McEachran with a suicide pass to Fisher, who doesn’t just clear it, the loose ball is swept home with the net completely unguarded. Sykes makes up for his earlier error to give the visitors the lead.
77 mins: What a chance for Oxford
Parrott gives it away and Oxford are in and have men over, Sykes is through on goal but for some reason looks to square for Taylor instead of shooting and his ball back across is cut out by O’Hora.
A stunning decision.
73 mins: Dons make a change
The goal-scorer Hiram Boateng makes way for Charlie Brown. Troy Parrott will drop back into the hole by the looks in a bid to get him more involved.
GOAL 66 mins: Oxford are level
Well it has been coming based on the opening 20 minutes of this second half and Matty Taylor’s header at the near post has drawn Oxford level.
Dons have barely been out of their half since the restart and need to do something or risk losing it all here.
53 mins: Oxford starting brightly
Oxford have started this half as they did the first - on the front foot. No real chances of which to speak though, but a few corners.