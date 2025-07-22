Live

MK Dons 1-2 Peterborough United - Visitors score twice in quick succession to take win

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 21:23 BST
MK Dons take on Peterborough United at Stadium MK this evening in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Peterborough United - LIVE

21:22 BST

Full time: MK Dons 1-2 Peterborough United

Those late goals leave Dons to taste defeat. Aside from those, it was a generally decent performance from Paul Warne’s side

21:21 BST

Added time

One minute to be added

21:18 BSTUpdated 21:21 BST

88 mins: GOAL - Posh take the lead

Dons are caught napping at a set-piece. Posh have Archie Collins lurking on the edge of the box, unmarked, and he rifles it through the bodies past Trueman

21:15 BST

83 mins: GOAL - Posh draw level

Out of nowhere really, Peterborough mount an attack on the right flank. Good cross towards the edge of the box, expertly finished by Chris Conn-Clarke past Trueman

21:06 BST

76 mins: Subs

They replace Luke Offord, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Joe Tomlinson

21:05 BSTUpdated 21:08 BST

75 mins: New kids on the block

The youngsters are lined up on the sidelines to come on - Kobe Sinclair-Linton, Simone Troso and Keon Lewis-Burgess

21:02 BST

72 mins: Good move

That being said, there goes an MK attack up the left, Leko bares down on goal but his effort is between a cross and a shot, and it’s not really either and goes out of play

21:01 BST

71 mins: Sub

Keeper change, MacGillivray replaced by Connal Trueman

21:01 BST

70 mins: Pre-season...

If you were to describe pre-season games, it would be this one. It’s not got much fizz and spice to it, both sides are looking to try things out in and around the middle third but neither keeper is really called into much action.

20:53 BST

62 mins: Here comes the changes

Off come Liam Kelly, Gethin Jones, Alex Gilbey, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Aaron Collins

20:50 BST

60 mins: Subs prepped

Looks like we’ll be getting a raft of subs: Lemonheigh-Evans, Collar, Tripp, Hendry and Leko all waiting on the sidelines

20:47 BST

56 mins: Close

Nemane breaks down the right but crosses into an empty box, Collins retrieves the loose ball on the far side, puts in a beautiful tempter but neither Nemane nor Hepburn-Murphy gamble on it

20:38 BST

Tonight's attendance

2,171 (339)

20:35 BST

Second-half

One change for Dons at the break, Mendez-Laing replaced by Aaron Nemane

20:19 BST

Half time: MK Dons 1-0 Peterborough

There’s the break, decent performance from Dons thus far. They lead through Collins’ header, but have looked good value for it.

Posh have hit the bar, looked relatively lively going forwards but haven’t really given MacGillivray much to do.

20:17 BST

Added time

One minute to be added

20:12 BST

40 mins: Big tackle

Really imporant challenge from Luke Offord to deny a Peterborough attack. He was through on goal, but Offord’s last-ditch tackle plays it off the Posh forward and it goes out of play

20:09 BST

37 mins: Wide

Hepburn-Murphy again looking lively, takes it past a couple of defenders but shoots wildly wide

