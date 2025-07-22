MK Dons 1-2 Peterborough United - Visitors score twice in quick succession to take win
MK Dons vs Peterborough United - LIVE
Full time: MK Dons 1-2 Peterborough United
Those late goals leave Dons to taste defeat. Aside from those, it was a generally decent performance from Paul Warne’s side
Added time
One minute to be added
88 mins: GOAL - Posh take the lead
Dons are caught napping at a set-piece. Posh have Archie Collins lurking on the edge of the box, unmarked, and he rifles it through the bodies past Trueman
83 mins: GOAL - Posh draw level
Out of nowhere really, Peterborough mount an attack on the right flank. Good cross towards the edge of the box, expertly finished by Chris Conn-Clarke past Trueman
76 mins: Subs
They replace Luke Offord, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Joe Tomlinson
75 mins: New kids on the block
The youngsters are lined up on the sidelines to come on - Kobe Sinclair-Linton, Simone Troso and Keon Lewis-Burgess
72 mins: Good move
That being said, there goes an MK attack up the left, Leko bares down on goal but his effort is between a cross and a shot, and it’s not really either and goes out of play
71 mins: Sub
Keeper change, MacGillivray replaced by Connal Trueman
70 mins: Pre-season...
If you were to describe pre-season games, it would be this one. It’s not got much fizz and spice to it, both sides are looking to try things out in and around the middle third but neither keeper is really called into much action.
62 mins: Here comes the changes
Off come Liam Kelly, Gethin Jones, Alex Gilbey, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Aaron Collins
60 mins: Subs prepped
Looks like we’ll be getting a raft of subs: Lemonheigh-Evans, Collar, Tripp, Hendry and Leko all waiting on the sidelines
56 mins: Close
Nemane breaks down the right but crosses into an empty box, Collins retrieves the loose ball on the far side, puts in a beautiful tempter but neither Nemane nor Hepburn-Murphy gamble on it
Tonight's attendance
2,171 (339)
Second-half
One change for Dons at the break, Mendez-Laing replaced by Aaron Nemane
Half time: MK Dons 1-0 Peterborough
There’s the break, decent performance from Dons thus far. They lead through Collins’ header, but have looked good value for it.
Posh have hit the bar, looked relatively lively going forwards but haven’t really given MacGillivray much to do.
Added time
One minute to be added
40 mins: Big tackle
Really imporant challenge from Luke Offord to deny a Peterborough attack. He was through on goal, but Offord’s last-ditch tackle plays it off the Posh forward and it goes out of play
37 mins: Wide
Hepburn-Murphy again looking lively, takes it past a couple of defenders but shoots wildly wide
