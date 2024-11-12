MK Dons 1-3 Leyton Orient - Orient score one more at the death
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Leyton Orient - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-3 Leyton Orient
A bit of a sorry campaign in the end, and not improved by the early goal after just six minutes.
Huffing and puffing through the second-half, Dons never really looked like getting on level pegging.
Dan Agyei’s goal at the death putting this one firmly to bed at the end.
94 mins: GOAL - Agyei makes amends
It’s the harder chance, but Agyei has this time scored for the visitors.
Bursting forwards from 30 yards into the box, he slides it under Harness to make it 3-1
93 mins: What a miss
Error from Stirland on half-way, Kelman shows him a clean set of heels, puts it on a plate for Agyei who slides it over the bar somehow!
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: Harness with a save
Not had much to do in this half, but Harness dives to his left to keep out Tom James’ header
83 mins: Dons' first change
Wood has run himself into the ground, he’s replaced by Northern Irish midfielder Michael Brammeld
79 mins: Another yellow card
Albert Wood now goes into the book, the eighth person to get a card tonight
77 mins: Another Orient sub
Dons keeping their powder dry, but Obiero is replaced by Sweeney in Orient’s final change
76 mins: Hemming booked
The Orient keeper is taking his sweet time, and it has earned him a yellow card
Meanwhile
It’s 2-0 Colchester in the group’s other game - the winner here is set to go through
75 mins: Kellman denied by the flag
Could have been curtains for Dons as Kellman fires past Harness but the flag is up
72 mins: Panic in the box
What a turn from Hendry to burst into the box, he puts it on a plate for anyone in white who wants it, Wood takes aim, it’s deflected, Pritchard can’t put it goalwards at the end
67 mins: More Orient subs
Darren Pratley and Dan Agyei on for Orient, Lewis Warrington and Jamie Donley make way
57 mins: Double sub for the O's
Sonny Perkins and Jordan Graham make way for Diallang Jaiyesimi and Ollie O’Neill
55 mins: Leigh fizzes it just wide
Terrific flick from Hendry to unleash Ilunga down the left, his cross it cut out before playing it back to Leigh, who cuts inside and looks to curl it home but he puts it wide. Has to hit the target from there.
Tonight's attendance
A cold one for the 1,127 fans in attendance, with 193 travelling fans in the away end
48 mins: Into the book
An off-the-ball clash between Hendry and Happe earns the O’s skipper a yellow card
47 mins: Good break from Wood
Great run down the right by Wood, his strike wins a corner.
Lewington summons his inner Beckham (left-footed mind you) to whip a corner in, Hendry swings his head at it, Leigh can’t bundle it over the line
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.