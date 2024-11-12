Live

MK Dons 1-3 Leyton Orient - Orient score one more at the death

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:53 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 20:51 GMT
MK Dons are in action this evening in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against Leyton Orient.

MK Dons vs Leyton Orient - LIVE

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:53 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-3 Leyton Orient

A bit of a sorry campaign in the end, and not improved by the early goal after just six minutes.

Huffing and puffing through the second-half, Dons never really looked like getting on level pegging.

Dan Agyei’s goal at the death putting this one firmly to bed at the end.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:51 GMT

94 mins: GOAL - Agyei makes amends

It’s the harder chance, but Agyei has this time scored for the visitors.

Bursting forwards from 30 yards into the box, he slides it under Harness to make it 3-1

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:50 GMT

93 mins: What a miss

Error from Stirland on half-way, Kelman shows him a clean set of heels, puts it on a plate for Agyei who slides it over the bar somehow!

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:47 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:45 GMT

89 mins: Harness with a save

Not had much to do in this half, but Harness dives to his left to keep out Tom James’ header

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:42 GMT

83 mins: Dons' first change

Wood has run himself into the ground, he’s replaced by Northern Irish midfielder Michael Brammeld

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:36 GMT

79 mins: Another yellow card

Albert Wood now goes into the book, the eighth person to get a card tonight

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:34 GMT

77 mins: Another Orient sub

Dons keeping their powder dry, but Obiero is replaced by Sweeney in Orient’s final change

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:33 GMT

76 mins: Hemming booked

The Orient keeper is taking his sweet time, and it has earned him a yellow card

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:33 GMT

Meanwhile

It’s 2-0 Colchester in the group’s other game - the winner here is set to go through

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:31 GMT

75 mins: Kellman denied by the flag

Could have been curtains for Dons as Kellman fires past Harness but the flag is up

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:31 GMT

72 mins: Panic in the box

What a turn from Hendry to burst into the box, he puts it on a plate for anyone in white who wants it, Wood takes aim, it’s deflected, Pritchard can’t put it goalwards at the end

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:24 GMT

67 mins: More Orient subs

Darren Pratley and Dan Agyei on for Orient, Lewis Warrington and Jamie Donley make way

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:14 GMT

57 mins: Double sub for the O's

Sonny Perkins and Jordan Graham make way for Diallang Jaiyesimi and Ollie O’Neill

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:12 GMT

55 mins: Leigh fizzes it just wide

Terrific flick from Hendry to unleash Ilunga down the left, his cross it cut out before playing it back to Leigh, who cuts inside and looks to curl it home but he puts it wide. Has to hit the target from there.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:07 GMTUpdated 20:07 GMT

Tonight's attendance

A cold one for the 1,127 fans in attendance, with 193 travelling fans in the away end

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:06 GMT

48 mins: Into the book

An off-the-ball clash between Hendry and Happe earns the O’s skipper a yellow card

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:06 GMT

47 mins: Good break from Wood

Great run down the right by Wood, his strike wins a corner.

Lewington summons his inner Beckham (left-footed mind you) to whip a corner in, Hendry swings his head at it, Leigh can’t bundle it over the line

