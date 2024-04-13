Live

MK Dons 1-4 Mansfield Town - Automatic chances in tatters after defeat

MK Dons take on promotion rivals Mansfield Town at Stadium MK this afternoon
By Toby Lock
Published 13th Apr 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

MK Dons vs Mansfield Town - LIVE

17:00 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-4 Mansfield Town

It’s a heavy score line, but the headline is Dons’ automatic promotion chances left in tatters.

Mansfield took advantage in the second-half of Dons pushing everyone forwards in a bid to get the job done. Just wasn’t quite to be.

Playoffs it is.

16:55 BST

90+4 mins: Dons look shell-shocked

Ah they had to go for it in the closing stages, committed bodies forward and got hit twice, effectively killing off their automatic promotion chances.

16:53 BST

90+2 mins: GOAL - Gale makes it four

What a hit from Gale to make it 4-1.

O’Hora gave it away on half-way, Gale spotted Kelly out of position and rocketed it home from 22 yards

16:51 BST

Stopage time

Eight minutes to be added on

16:50 BST

90 mins: GOAL - Keillor-Dunn seals it

Dons hit on the counter-attack, Keillor-Dunn shows Daniel Harvie a clean set of heels and picks out the bottom corner

16:48 BST

88 mins: Bit of a scrap

Aaron Lewis and Alex Gilbey go up for a header, have a bit of a scuffle and both go into the book

16:45 BST

86 mins: Boateng comes off

He’s put in a shift, has Hiram Boateng as he always does. But he makes way for Mansfield, replaced by James Gale

16:44 BST

85 mins: Dreadful free-kick

Kemp is fully 35 yards out there, and he’s probably put it 35 yards over the bar as well

16:43 BST

83 mins: Dons forcing the issue

They’re looking more and more desperate now, Dons. They can sense their automatic chances fading dramatically. They’re close to setting up camp though in the Mansfield half

16:38 BST

79 mins: Kemp time

Can Dan Kemp make an impact here? He’s replacing Jack Payne

