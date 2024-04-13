MK Dons 1-4 Mansfield Town - Automatic chances in tatters after defeat
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-4 Mansfield Town
It’s a heavy score line, but the headline is Dons’ automatic promotion chances left in tatters.
Mansfield took advantage in the second-half of Dons pushing everyone forwards in a bid to get the job done. Just wasn’t quite to be.
Playoffs it is.
90+4 mins: Dons look shell-shocked
Ah they had to go for it in the closing stages, committed bodies forward and got hit twice, effectively killing off their automatic promotion chances.
90+2 mins: GOAL - Gale makes it four
What a hit from Gale to make it 4-1.
O’Hora gave it away on half-way, Gale spotted Kelly out of position and rocketed it home from 22 yards
Stopage time
Eight minutes to be added on
90 mins: GOAL - Keillor-Dunn seals it
Dons hit on the counter-attack, Keillor-Dunn shows Daniel Harvie a clean set of heels and picks out the bottom corner
88 mins: Bit of a scrap
Aaron Lewis and Alex Gilbey go up for a header, have a bit of a scuffle and both go into the book
86 mins: Boateng comes off
He’s put in a shift, has Hiram Boateng as he always does. But he makes way for Mansfield, replaced by James Gale
85 mins: Dreadful free-kick
Kemp is fully 35 yards out there, and he’s probably put it 35 yards over the bar as well
83 mins: Dons forcing the issue
They’re looking more and more desperate now, Dons. They can sense their automatic chances fading dramatically. They’re close to setting up camp though in the Mansfield half
79 mins: Kemp time
Can Dan Kemp make an impact here? He’s replacing Jack Payne