MK Dons 1-5 Crawley Town - Dons' season ends in embarrassment

By Toby Lock
Published 11th May 2024, 18:16 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 21:44 BST
MK Dons have it all to do this evening when they take on Crawley Town in the play-offs tonight

MK Dons vs Crawley Town - LIVE

21:44 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-5 Crawley Town (8-1 agg)

It’s all over, a night to truly forget

21:42 BST

95 mins: Dean into the book

Dean wants this game over with, but he won’t do it by horsecollaring players.

Yellow card

21:41 BST

94 mins: Off the bar

Tezgel’s still trying, he gets a shot away and Addai deflects it onto the bar

21:40 BST

92 mins: GOAL - Orsi gets his hat-trick

Orsi gets his third of the night, chesting in on the line to further add to the embarrassment

21:38 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

21:28 BST

80 mins: GOAL - Crawley add another

Orsi looked desperate for his hat-trick, he can’t get the space for his shot, but it bobbles towards Roles who rifles it into the bottom corner

21:25 BST

The crowd tonight

Attendance: 10,053 (1,630)

21:22 BST

74 mins: Marschall hits one onto the post

Strike from range from Kelly, not sure if it’s moved through the air but Marschall gets an unorthodox hand to it to put it onto the post

21:14 BST

67 mins: Saved

Ahh it was not to be - Max Dean’s penalty is saved by Addai

21:13 BST

66 mins: Penalty!

Harrison’s cross is handled - MK Dons penalty!

