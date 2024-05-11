MK Dons 1-5 Crawley Town - Dons' season ends in embarrassment
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-5 Crawley Town (8-1 agg)
It’s all over, a night to truly forget
95 mins: Dean into the book
Dean wants this game over with, but he won’t do it by horsecollaring players.
Yellow card
94 mins: Off the bar
Tezgel’s still trying, he gets a shot away and Addai deflects it onto the bar
92 mins: GOAL - Orsi gets his hat-trick
Orsi gets his third of the night, chesting in on the line to further add to the embarrassment
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
80 mins: GOAL - Crawley add another
Orsi looked desperate for his hat-trick, he can’t get the space for his shot, but it bobbles towards Roles who rifles it into the bottom corner
The crowd tonight
Attendance: 10,053 (1,630)
74 mins: Marschall hits one onto the post
Strike from range from Kelly, not sure if it’s moved through the air but Marschall gets an unorthodox hand to it to put it onto the post
67 mins: Saved
Ahh it was not to be - Max Dean’s penalty is saved by Addai
66 mins: Penalty!
Harrison’s cross is handled - MK Dons penalty!