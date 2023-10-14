MK Dons 2-0 Barrow AFC - Barrow substitute is substituted
MK Dons take on Barrow this afternoon in a hugely important game for Graham Alexander at Stadium MK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 2-0 Barrow - LIVE
Key Events
60 mins: Much of the same
Barrow had the most of the ball in the first-half, and they’re having similar control in this second-half but not really doing a lot to trouble the hosts with it.
It’s a scrappy midfield battle but Tucker, Smith and Williams are making life hard for the Bluebirds to make inroads.
53 mins: Another blow for Barrow
Tiensia has only been on for five meaningful minutes, the last three have been down getting treatment, and he’s just about to come off under his own steam. He’s replaced by David Worrall.
50 mins: Slow start
Dons have come out of the dressing room slowly here, while Barrow have been flying in these opening five minutes. The hosts stuck in their own half but having a little break here as substitute Junior Tiensia, who has only just come on, is down and needs treatment Doesn’t look good for the Barrow man
48 mins: Big save from MacGillivray
Vital stop from the Dons keeper, he does really well to get down low and deny an effort from close range. The best of his saves this afternoon
SECOND HALF
Back underway here, a double change at the break for Barrow with Whitfield and Tiensia on for Stephenson and Garner
HALF TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Barrow
Not at their best by any stretch of the imagination, but MK Dons are two goals to the good here. Dean at the double, Barrow have had more of the control of the ball, but the former Leeds striker has been deadly in front of goal and his brace sees Dons in control of the scoreline
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on as Robbie Gotts goes into the book for a foul on Jack Payne
42 mins: Great chances
Dons could have wrapped the game up there had one of those efforts gone in. Max Dean looking for his hat-trick sees his strike blocked, MJ Williams then hits one into the ground and it needs to be cleared from inside the six-yard box, it’s recycled for Harrison’s to head goalwards and though Farman makes a miraculous save, the striker was offside.
39 mins: Wild into the book
Things are going from bad to worse for Barrow as manager Pete Wild goes into the book for something he’s said down in the dugouts.
Meanwhile, Garner hits one from range, comfortably into the arms of MacGillivray
35 mins: GOAL! Dean at it again
It’s 2-0! Dean again! The save from Paul Farman from Dean’s initial effort from inside the six-yard box was quite brilliant to be fair to him, but the ball pops up for the teenager to head in his and Dons’ second of the day!