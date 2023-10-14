News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-0 Barrow AFC - Barrow substitute is substituted

MK Dons take on Barrow this afternoon in a hugely important game for Graham Alexander at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 14th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
MK Dons 2-0 Barrow - LIVE

16:24 BST

60 mins: Much of the same

Barrow had the most of the ball in the first-half, and they’re having similar control in this second-half but not really doing a lot to trouble the hosts with it.

It’s a scrappy midfield battle but Tucker, Smith and Williams are making life hard for the Bluebirds to make inroads.

16:14 BST

53 mins: Another blow for Barrow

Tiensia has only been on for five meaningful minutes, the last three have been down getting treatment, and he’s just about to come off under his own steam. He’s replaced by David Worrall.

16:12 BST

50 mins: Slow start

Dons have come out of the dressing room slowly here, while Barrow have been flying in these opening five minutes. The hosts stuck in their own half but having a little break here as substitute Junior Tiensia, who has only just come on, is down and needs treatment Doesn’t look good for the Barrow man

16:10 BST

48 mins: Big save from MacGillivray

Vital stop from the Dons keeper, he does really well to get down low and deny an effort from close range. The best of his saves this afternoon

16:06 BST

SECOND HALF

Back underway here, a double change at the break for Barrow with Whitfield and Tiensia on for Stephenson and Garner

15:51 BST

HALF TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Barrow

Not at their best by any stretch of the imagination, but MK Dons are two goals to the good here. Dean at the double, Barrow have had more of the control of the ball, but the former Leeds striker has been deadly in front of goal and his brace sees Dons in control of the scoreline

15:46 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on as Robbie Gotts goes into the book for a foul on Jack Payne

15:44 BST

42 mins: Great chances

Dons could have wrapped the game up there had one of those efforts gone in. Max Dean looking for his hat-trick sees his strike blocked, MJ Williams then hits one into the ground and it needs to be cleared from inside the six-yard box, it’s recycled for Harrison’s to head goalwards and though Farman makes a miraculous save, the striker was offside.

15:40 BST

39 mins: Wild into the book

Things are going from bad to worse for Barrow as manager Pete Wild goes into the book for something he’s said down in the dugouts.

Meanwhile, Garner hits one from range, comfortably into the arms of MacGillivray

15:37 BST

35 mins: GOAL! Dean at it again

It’s 2-0! Dean again! The save from Paul Farman from Dean’s initial effort from inside the six-yard box was quite brilliant to be fair to him, but the ball pops up for the teenager to head in his and Dons’ second of the day!

