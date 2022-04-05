MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra: Back underway for the second half
MK Dons take on bottom side Crewe Alexandra tonight.
MK Dons are in action against Crewe Alexandra this evening. Liam Manning’s side will look to make it 14 games unbeaten tonight.
Get the latest from Stadium MK
MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:03
55 mins: A bitty start to the second half
Much like the opening stages of the first half, the second hasn’t really whet the whistle all that much, but Dons look confident with their advantage and want to add to it.
Second half
MK Dons kick-off the second half.
Two changes at the break for Crewe in a bid to get something out of this game.
HALF TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
A bit of a cruise that in the end for MK Dons. Parrott’s goal dropped Crewe heads with a brilliant lob coming from relatively nothing, while Coventry’s goal put Dons firmly in control.
39 mins: GOAL Coventry with his first for the club!
Coventry picks the ball up in the centre of the park, it looked for all the world KKH would have it but the West Ham man races through, it opens up in front of him and from the edge of the box, he blasts past Richards for MK Dons to double their lead!
2-0!
37 mins: Oh referee...
After three penalties weren’t given and an offside flag was wrongly raised on Saturday, have we got another one of ‘those’ referees tonight? Kesler-Hayden races clear and on goal, Scott Kashket appears to clip the teenager’s heels as he bears down on the keeper but not even a foul is awarded.
32 mins: Twine hits the bar
A Twine Range free kick taken by the man himself, thumps against the bar with Richards well-beaten.
26 mins: A minute’s applause
There’s only one Harry Wilmin.
We miss you, mate.
24 mins: GOAL Parrott with a wonderful strike
Wonderful ball over the top from Lewington for Parrott to get on the end of, keeper Richards comes off his line to close the angle and there’s only one place Parrott can put it - lob him, and he does!
20 mins: Dons not into their stride yet
Slow and steady from MK Dons, but Crewe aren’t willing to roll over here tonight by any means. On a couple of occasions they have looked like threatening, especially with balls in the direction of Chris Long. As yet, nothing really for either keeper to deal with.
10 mins: Patchy opening
Not a great start to a game so far, neither side really looking up to scratch as yet. Mo Eisa has been down receiving treatment, Crewe have had a corner which came to nothing and Kesler-Hayden has been downed in the box with half-hearted appeals for a penalty waved away.