Live

MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra - Dons in control at half-time

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Oct 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 15:47 BST
MK Dons are in action in League Two this afternoon, taking on Crewe Alexandra.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - LIVE

15:47 BST

Half-time: MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Not a pretty watch, but goals from midfield duo Collar and Gilbey see Dons comfortably in at the break.

Crewe have looked threatening, but haven’t really caused MacGillivray much to worry about.

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on

15:43 BST

40 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it 2-0!

They’ve been a right mess since taking the lead but they’ve doubled it there, courtesy of the skipper.

Paterson feeds Mendez-Laing, a low-driven cross is deflected off Nemane into the path of Gilbey, who caresses it home for 2-0!

15:35 BST

36 mins: Booked

Offord into the book for a late one on O’Reilly on half-way

15:34 BST

35 mins: Poor

Jack Lankester has the free-kick but blasts it straight into the wall

15:34 BST

34 mins: Free-kick

Tezgel is getting the upper hand on Ekpiteta at the moment, and it’s bringing the rest of the Crewe team up with him.

Collar’s late challenge on the edge of the box offers them up a free-kick in a dangerous spot

15:27 BST

26 mins: Booked

We think Nemane into the book for a foul on Tezgel on the corner of the penalty area.

It has been very scrappy since the goal, Dons cannot get the ball down and the game under control

15:24 BST

22 mins: GOAL! Dons are in front

Will Collar fires Dons into the lead from the edge of the box! Paterson’s cross is flicked on by Mellish, Ekpiteta holds it up with his back to goal, he tees up Collar to rifle through the crowd and in!

15:19 BST

19 mins: Saved

Tezgel does well to win the ball in the air, there’s a bit of scrapiness but it comes out to Owen Lunt to take aim, easily gathered by MacGillivray

15:15 BST

14 mins: No pen

Paterson breaks in behind, he tries to take on Hutchinson but he’s stuck on his left peg, he feels a bit of pressure from behind and hits the deck but he’s never going to get a penalty for that

15:11 BST

10 mins: Dons on the front foot

Decent start from the hosts, seeking out the opener. Not a lot of joy for Crewe thus far, Tezgel being kept quiet by Offord

15:04 BST

2 mins: Save

Kelly capitalises as everyone expects play to stop, he takes aim and Booth saves.

Corner comes in, Paterson has a header blocked, Mellish tries to hook it goalwards, Ekpiteta eventually gets a shot away but that’s blocked out for another corner.

That set-piece comes in but there’s a foul and Crewe are let off the hook

15:00 BST

Kick-off

Liam Kelly gets the game underway

14:42 BST

Pre-match odds

MK Dons v Crewe, according to AceOdds

MK Dons 17/20

Draw 13/5

Crewe 3/1

14:41 BST

Elsewhere in League Two

14:02 BST

Familar faces

Emre Tezgelplaceholder image
Emre Tezgel | Jane Russell

Two familiar faces in the Crewe line-up this afternoon.

Emre Tezgel scored three goals in 17 appearances in 2023 on loan from Stoke, and has netted four times this term for Crewe.

Tommi O’Reilly also returns to Stadium MK, this time for Crewe. He made 16 outings for Dons last term, scoring on his debut in the defeat to Fleetwood while on loan from Aston Villa

13:45 BST

Crewe's team to face MK Dons

13:45 BST

MK Dons team news

Jack Sandersplaceholder image
Jack Sanders | Jane Russell

Injury to Laurence Maguire rules him out for this afternoon, meaning a return to the side for Jack Sanders. He’s been out since September 6.

Joe Tomlinson returns on the bench.

Team: MacGillivray, Offord, Sanders, Ekpiteta, Mellish, Nemane, Collar, Gilbey, Kelly, Mendez-Laing, Paterson

Subs: Trueman, Tomlinson, Thompson, Thompson-Sommers, Crowley, Leko, Hepburn-Murphy

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice