MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra - Dons in control at half-time
MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - LIVE
Half-time: MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
Not a pretty watch, but goals from midfield duo Collar and Gilbey see Dons comfortably in at the break.
Crewe have looked threatening, but haven’t really caused MacGillivray much to worry about.
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on
40 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it 2-0!
They’ve been a right mess since taking the lead but they’ve doubled it there, courtesy of the skipper.
Paterson feeds Mendez-Laing, a low-driven cross is deflected off Nemane into the path of Gilbey, who caresses it home for 2-0!
36 mins: Booked
Offord into the book for a late one on O’Reilly on half-way
35 mins: Poor
Jack Lankester has the free-kick but blasts it straight into the wall
34 mins: Free-kick
Tezgel is getting the upper hand on Ekpiteta at the moment, and it’s bringing the rest of the Crewe team up with him.
Collar’s late challenge on the edge of the box offers them up a free-kick in a dangerous spot
26 mins: Booked
We think Nemane into the book for a foul on Tezgel on the corner of the penalty area.
It has been very scrappy since the goal, Dons cannot get the ball down and the game under control
22 mins: GOAL! Dons are in front
Will Collar fires Dons into the lead from the edge of the box! Paterson’s cross is flicked on by Mellish, Ekpiteta holds it up with his back to goal, he tees up Collar to rifle through the crowd and in!
19 mins: Saved
Tezgel does well to win the ball in the air, there’s a bit of scrapiness but it comes out to Owen Lunt to take aim, easily gathered by MacGillivray
14 mins: No pen
Paterson breaks in behind, he tries to take on Hutchinson but he’s stuck on his left peg, he feels a bit of pressure from behind and hits the deck but he’s never going to get a penalty for that
10 mins: Dons on the front foot
Decent start from the hosts, seeking out the opener. Not a lot of joy for Crewe thus far, Tezgel being kept quiet by Offord
2 mins: Save
Kelly capitalises as everyone expects play to stop, he takes aim and Booth saves.
Corner comes in, Paterson has a header blocked, Mellish tries to hook it goalwards, Ekpiteta eventually gets a shot away but that’s blocked out for another corner.
That set-piece comes in but there’s a foul and Crewe are let off the hook
Kick-off
Liam Kelly gets the game underway
Familar faces
Two familiar faces in the Crewe line-up this afternoon.
Emre Tezgel scored three goals in 17 appearances in 2023 on loan from Stoke, and has netted four times this term for Crewe.
Tommi O’Reilly also returns to Stadium MK, this time for Crewe. He made 16 outings for Dons last term, scoring on his debut in the defeat to Fleetwood while on loan from Aston Villa
Crewe's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Injury to Laurence Maguire rules him out for this afternoon, meaning a return to the side for Jack Sanders. He’s been out since September 6.
Joe Tomlinson returns on the bench.
Team: MacGillivray, Offord, Sanders, Ekpiteta, Mellish, Nemane, Collar, Gilbey, Kelly, Mendez-Laing, Paterson
Subs: Trueman, Tomlinson, Thompson, Thompson-Sommers, Crowley, Leko, Hepburn-Murphy