MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe - All over at Stadium MK

MK Dons are in action against Morecambe this afternoon in the penultimate game of the season
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 17:02
All over at Rotherham...
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Dons have done everything they can do by winning this. A workman-like performance, they ground it out fairly comfortably. Harvie’s goal added to that wonderful solo strike form Darling in the first half to secure the points.
84 mins: Kesler-Hayden should make sure
Slid in behind from McEachran’s wonderful pass, Kesler-Hayden is through on goal one-on-one but Carson stands tall, and gets a leg to the Villa man’s effort, which lacked a bit of conviction.
79 mins: GOAL Harvie with his first of the season
After the belter that was Darling’s goal, Daniel Harvie’s first of the season is not as classic but it still counts as Dons double their advantage.
Cutting in onto his right foot, he took it along the edge of the box and it looked as though he would slide it across to Twine, but he takes a tame right-footed effort and it wriggles into the bottom corner!
70 mins: More news from League One
Rotherham have come from behind to take the lead against Oxfor now, scoring from the spot.
Wycombe meanwhile have scored against Sheffield Wednesday.
Here, Josh McEachran is ready to come on as Scott Twine fires wide for the hosts.
67 mins: Not a lot to say here but elsewhere...
Wigan are losing against Plymouth, and it’s still 1-1 between Rotherham and Oxford
55 mins: Much of the same in the second half
It continued to be a bitty, scrappy kind of game. Not many chances, a lot of huff and puff from Dons on the edge of the box but that final ball is letting them down.
Corbeanu, Twine and Parrott all guilty of playing the ball close but not quite.
Second half: Dons kick-off
Scott Twine restarts the the half.
Meanwhile in the Rotherham game
Rotherham have equalised deep into first half stoppage time
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe
That Harry Darling strike the difference between the sides here. Dons not fully into their stride but have done enough to get their noses ahead.
The final ball to split the Morecambe defence has been tough to perfect, and has a couple of times let them down but Darling’s wonderful individual effort is plenty to make up for it.