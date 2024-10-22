MK Dons 2-1 Accrington Stanley - Dons win back-to-back games
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE
FULL TIME! MK Dons win back-to-back!
First win at home for Lindsey
First back-to-back wins since March
Ugly but three points!
99 mins: Still playing
Carroll was down for a few minutes but we’re still kicking about here
96 mins: Here's the change
Lewington now replaces Carroll.
He has, of course, already been booked
95 mins: Carroll not being let back on
Lewington is ready to replace him, but Carroll is being made to wait an age to come back on
93 mins: Hunter booked
A chance to counter for Dons there after Accrington’s corner, Carroll is clattered by Hunter though as Dons head men over
92 mins: McGill to the rescue
Long range effort from Woods, McGill tips over
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
88 mins: Dons starting to swipe
Dons are at sixes and sevens as they desperately try and hold on. Williams swipes at the ball on half-way, Accrington get forwards, McGill does well to get down to deny Walton
86 mins: Offord into the book
Lost count of the number of bookings now, Offord the latest after he brings down Hunter
83 mins: Another booking
Nasty one from Rawson on Harrison on half-way, another one into the book
81 mins: Melee in the box
A counter from Accrington’s corner, Dons have plenty up with it, Tomlinson’s cross towards Harrison, it only gets a touch on it, an Accrington defender comes flying in with a header which Crellin chests away from close range
80 mins: Accrington's fifth change
On comes Alex Henderson for Jake Batty
75 mins: More subs
MJ Williams replaces Aaron Nemane, while ex-Dons man Ash Hunter comes on for Accrington to replace Whalley
71 mins: Aggro on the far side
A really poor challenge by Batty on Tomlinson, who reacts with a shove to the Accrington man’s chest. Both go into the book... so the horrendous foul apparently not worthy of a yellow.
Meanwhile, Dean Lewington’s reaction on the opposite side of the pitch has drawn the attention of the ref, who shows him a yellow as well
67 mins: GOAL - Accrington pull one back
Oh it’s a simple one for Accrington to get a lifeline back in this game.
Maguire is shown a clean set of heels as Tyler Walton bursts past him, and the rest of the defence stopped to watch as the ball came across to sub Josh Woods to roll into the net with ease.
2-1
65 mins: Dons make another change
Scott Hogan’s night is run, he’s making way for Ellis Harrison
60 mins: Big block
Great move from Dons again, Gilbey comes racing forwards and with options, he goes it himself but Farrend Rawson does really well to get in the way of it
59 mins: Triple sub for Accrington
Love, Popoola and Woods on for Coyle, Costelloe and Knowles
