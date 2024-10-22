Live

MK Dons 2-1 Accrington Stanley - Dons win back-to-back games

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 18:39 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 21:43 BST
MK Dons are back in action at Stadium MK this evening, taking on Accrington Stanley

MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:43 BST

FULL TIME! MK Dons win back-to-back!

First win at home for Lindsey

First back-to-back wins since March

Ugly but three points!

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:42 BST

99 mins: Still playing

Carroll was down for a few minutes but we’re still kicking about here

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:39 BST

96 mins: Here's the change

Lewington now replaces Carroll.

He has, of course, already been booked

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:38 BST

95 mins: Carroll not being let back on

Lewington is ready to replace him, but Carroll is being made to wait an age to come back on

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:35 BST

93 mins: Hunter booked

A chance to counter for Dons there after Accrington’s corner, Carroll is clattered by Hunter though as Dons head men over

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:34 BST

92 mins: McGill to the rescue

Long range effort from Woods, McGill tips over

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:33 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:31 BST

88 mins: Dons starting to swipe

Dons are at sixes and sevens as they desperately try and hold on. Williams swipes at the ball on half-way, Accrington get forwards, McGill does well to get down to deny Walton

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:29 BST

86 mins: Offord into the book

Lost count of the number of bookings now, Offord the latest after he brings down Hunter

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:26 BST

83 mins: Another booking

Nasty one from Rawson on Harrison on half-way, another one into the book

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:25 BST

81 mins: Melee in the box

A counter from Accrington’s corner, Dons have plenty up with it, Tomlinson’s cross towards Harrison, it only gets a touch on it, an Accrington defender comes flying in with a header which Crellin chests away from close range

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:23 BST

80 mins: Accrington's fifth change

On comes Alex Henderson for Jake Batty

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:17 BST

75 mins: More subs

MJ Williams replaces Aaron Nemane, while ex-Dons man Ash Hunter comes on for Accrington to replace Whalley

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:16 BST

71 mins: Aggro on the far side

A really poor challenge by Batty on Tomlinson, who reacts with a shove to the Accrington man’s chest. Both go into the book... so the horrendous foul apparently not worthy of a yellow.

Meanwhile, Dean Lewington’s reaction on the opposite side of the pitch has drawn the attention of the ref, who shows him a yellow as well

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:11 BSTUpdated 21:13 BST

67 mins: GOAL - Accrington pull one back

Oh it’s a simple one for Accrington to get a lifeline back in this game.

Maguire is shown a clean set of heels as Tyler Walton bursts past him, and the rest of the defence stopped to watch as the ball came across to sub Josh Woods to roll into the net with ease.

2-1

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:08 BST

65 mins: Dons make another change

Scott Hogan’s night is run, he’s making way for Ellis Harrison

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:07 BST

60 mins: Big block

Great move from Dons again, Gilbey comes racing forwards and with options, he goes it himself but Farrend Rawson does really well to get in the way of it

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:04 BST

59 mins: Triple sub for Accrington

Love, Popoola and Woods on for Coyle, Costelloe and Knowles

