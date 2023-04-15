News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-1 Cheltenham Town - Cumming saves May’s penalty to keep Dons in front

MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK as they look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games this afternoon

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST

MK Dons 2-1 Cheltenham Town - LIVE

16:40 BST

78 mins: Applause for Eisa

Mo Eisa won’t be getting his first MK Dons hat-trick this afternoon, he’s replaced by Will Grigg for the remaining 12 minutes. The striker gets a standing ovation after scoring his 11th and 12th goals of the season.

He has now equalled his tally from last season.

16:32 BST

70 mins: SAVED!!

Jamie Cumming flies to his left, one handed to tip Alfie May’s spot kick over the bar!

16:31 BST

69 mins: Cheltenham pen

Huge opportunity for Cheltenham, as Tucker downs May for a penalty to the visitors

16:26 BST

64 mins: Stretcher on for Olayinka

James Olayinka is writhing around in serious pain after winning a free kick off Maghoma. Looked like he instigated the tangle of legs but he does not look comfortable in the slightest out there as he gets treatment.

Stretcher comes on for him too, as both sets of medical staff are on hand to help.

Meanwhile, Dons make a change - replacing Holland with Leko

16:20 BST

58 mins: GOAL! Eisa converts

Eisa makes no mistakes from the spot - BOOM!

2-1 Dons lead

16:19 BST

58 mins: PENALTY!

Maghoma’s ball over the top for Watson, racing into the box, but he’s pulled down by Ferry.

Eisa to take

16:17 BST

55 mins: Dons should score

Oooooh Eisa should score. Brilliant from Watson to win the ball and drag Dons into the box, shifts it to Eisa in acres of space but Southwood is quick off his line to deny him.Should be 2-1

16:09 BST

In the picture: Dons celebrate

MK Dons celebrate Mo Eisa’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time as they went in level with CheltenhamMK Dons celebrate Mo Eisa’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time as they went in level with Cheltenham
MK Dons celebrate Mo Eisa’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time as they went in level with Cheltenham
16:07 BST

Second-half

Back underway at Stadium MK - no changes at the break for either side

15:49 BST

HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Cheltenham

Huge relief as Eisa scores in stoppage time to level it. Looked good for 10 mins at the start, bricked it when the mistake came for Cheltenham’s goal. Kept plugging away at it and go in level at the break

