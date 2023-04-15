MK Dons 2-1 Cheltenham Town - Cumming saves May’s penalty to keep Dons in front
MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK as they look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 2-1 Cheltenham Town - LIVE
78 mins: Applause for Eisa
Mo Eisa won’t be getting his first MK Dons hat-trick this afternoon, he’s replaced by Will Grigg for the remaining 12 minutes. The striker gets a standing ovation after scoring his 11th and 12th goals of the season.
He has now equalled his tally from last season.
70 mins: SAVED!!
Jamie Cumming flies to his left, one handed to tip Alfie May’s spot kick over the bar!
69 mins: Cheltenham pen
Huge opportunity for Cheltenham, as Tucker downs May for a penalty to the visitors
64 mins: Stretcher on for Olayinka
James Olayinka is writhing around in serious pain after winning a free kick off Maghoma. Looked like he instigated the tangle of legs but he does not look comfortable in the slightest out there as he gets treatment.
Stretcher comes on for him too, as both sets of medical staff are on hand to help.
Meanwhile, Dons make a change - replacing Holland with Leko
58 mins: GOAL! Eisa converts
Eisa makes no mistakes from the spot - BOOM!
2-1 Dons lead
58 mins: PENALTY!
Maghoma’s ball over the top for Watson, racing into the box, but he’s pulled down by Ferry.
Eisa to take
55 mins: Dons should score
Oooooh Eisa should score. Brilliant from Watson to win the ball and drag Dons into the box, shifts it to Eisa in acres of space but Southwood is quick off his line to deny him.Should be 2-1
In the picture: Dons celebrate
Second-half
Back underway at Stadium MK - no changes at the break for either side
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Cheltenham
Huge relief as Eisa scores in stoppage time to level it. Looked good for 10 mins at the start, bricked it when the mistake came for Cheltenham’s goal. Kept plugging away at it and go in level at the break