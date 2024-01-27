News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Live

MK Dons 2-1 Gillingham - Relive the victory at Stadium MK

MK Dons play a third home game in a week today as they take on Gillingham at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 27th Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 16:57 GMT

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Gillingham - LIVE

Show new updates
16:57 GMT

FULL TIME! MK Dons 2-1 Gillingham

The game burst into action at the end there, but Dons have held on to win this one.

Not a classic, not a great performance, but it's three points

16:54 GMT

93 mins: Off the bar

Corr that's a close one as Walker, who scored just moments ago, heads one against the bar

16:52 GMT

Stoppage time: GOAL - Gillingham pull one back

It's a mess in the penalty area from Gillingham's corner, Marschall gets a save to the initial attempt before Josh Walker bundles it over the line

2-1 with five minutes of stoppage time to play

16:51 GMTUpdated 16:51 GMT

87 mins: GOAL! Gilbey double the lead

All about Stephen Wearne! He's not given up on the ball down the right, Ogie slides in but Wearne wins it and fizzes a ball into the mix, Gilbey races onto it to get the killer touch inside six yards to double Dons' lead!

2-0!

16:45 GMT

84 mins: Gills' final changes

Jonny Williams and Timothee Dieng replace Dom Jefferies and Conor Masterson

16:43 GMT

81 mins: Dean makes way

Dean comes off, replaced by Ellis Harrison

16:41 GMT

79 mins: GOAL! Williams opens the scoring!

It needed someone to try something, and MJ Williams has done just that! It's bobbled around in the penalty area, MJ Williams up for the corner, takes a swipe at it from the edge of the penalty area and finds the back of the net!

MK Dons lead 1-0!

16:38 GMT

77 mins: Payne forces a save

Dons starting to have a spell of their own now, this time Turner punches away Lewington's ball in and Payne looks to take advantage but the keeper saves

16:37 GMT

76 mins: Double change

Wearne and Robson replace Kemp and Bate

16:34 GMT

72 mins: Sums up the afternoon

Dons shape to counter, they've got a three-on-one but Gilbey slips, and Dean can't find Kemp with the key ball to put him through on goal.

Robson and Wearne ready to come on

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK