MK Dons 2-1 Gillingham - Relive the victory at Stadium MK
MK Dons play a third home game in a week today as they take on Gillingham at Stadium MK
MK Dons vs Gillingham - LIVE
FULL TIME! MK Dons 2-1 Gillingham
The game burst into action at the end there, but Dons have held on to win this one.
Not a classic, not a great performance, but it's three points
93 mins: Off the bar
Corr that's a close one as Walker, who scored just moments ago, heads one against the bar
Stoppage time: GOAL - Gillingham pull one back
It's a mess in the penalty area from Gillingham's corner, Marschall gets a save to the initial attempt before Josh Walker bundles it over the line
2-1 with five minutes of stoppage time to play
87 mins: GOAL! Gilbey double the lead
All about Stephen Wearne! He's not given up on the ball down the right, Ogie slides in but Wearne wins it and fizzes a ball into the mix, Gilbey races onto it to get the killer touch inside six yards to double Dons' lead!
2-0!
84 mins: Gills' final changes
Jonny Williams and Timothee Dieng replace Dom Jefferies and Conor Masterson
81 mins: Dean makes way
Dean comes off, replaced by Ellis Harrison
79 mins: GOAL! Williams opens the scoring!
It needed someone to try something, and MJ Williams has done just that! It's bobbled around in the penalty area, MJ Williams up for the corner, takes a swipe at it from the edge of the penalty area and finds the back of the net!
MK Dons lead 1-0!
77 mins: Payne forces a save
Dons starting to have a spell of their own now, this time Turner punches away Lewington's ball in and Payne looks to take advantage but the keeper saves
76 mins: Double change
Wearne and Robson replace Kemp and Bate
72 mins: Sums up the afternoon
Dons shape to counter, they've got a three-on-one but Gilbey slips, and Dean can't find Kemp with the key ball to put him through on goal.
Robson and Wearne ready to come on