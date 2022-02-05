MK Dons 2-1 Lincoln City: Dons up to third with win over the Imps
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:58
FULL TIME! MK Dons 2-1 Lincoln City
That’s that! A few late corners for the visitors which don’t really trouble Jamie Cumming, but nothing really to get too concerned by in the closing stages.
Another win for Dons then and they’re up to third place in League One as Sunderland suffer a home defeat to Doncaster Rovers.
88 mins: Kemp makes his debut
Dan Kemp makes his debut for the club as he comes on and replaces Scott Twine in the latter stages
78 mins: Close for Eisa
Twine’s cross-field ball was excellent for Parrott, he clips it back across and it’s just cut out by Poole before Eisa can stick it in. Eisa has certainly been lively since coming on.
McGrandles comes off, he’s had a good game for the visitors, he’s replaced by Max Sanders.
71 mins: Lincoln hit the woodwork
Anthony Scully cuts inside Tennai Watson and unleashes a shot from the corner of the six-yard box which thuds the bar before going out of play.
Mo Eisa is coming on for Theo Corbeanu, MK Dons’ first change of the afternoon.
60 mins: Lincoln make a change
Teddy Bishop, who Dons were interested in signing in the summer after he left Ipswich, has limped out here, replaced by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
The fizz has been taken out of this game again by Dons after a little flurry of attacks following the goal. Troy Parrott looking really alive and active in this half.
47 mins: GOAL O’Hora gives Dons the lead
Like Darling’s in the first half, O’Hora races forwards with the ball, Parrott takes it on into the box and cuts inside, looked as though he could shoot but picks out O’Hora two takes two bites of the cherry to fire under Griffiths!
Second half
No changes for either side at the break, MK Dons get the game back underway
Half time: MK Dons 1-1 Lincoln City
An entertaining half, but Dons haven’t been at their best. Falling behind early again to Marquis, the defence has looked all over the shop, but Darling was the man to draw Dons level just before the break.
39 mins: GOAL Darling levels things up
Darling started the move by driving MK Dons forwards, Coventry plays it wide to Corbeanu to have a go, Griffiths pops it up in the air with his save and Darling can get something on the high ball to convert!
29 mins: Dons getting on top now
Twine hits a volley into the ground which is bread and butter for Griffiths to gather but Dons are starting to get on top of it now. Corbeanu has switched out to the left side to get more involved in the game, and it’s working.
After that nervous opening 20 minutes or so, it’s the home side who are now getting the better of things.