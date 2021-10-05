MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Live from the Papa John’s Trophy

MK Dons can qualify for the next round of the competition this evening with a win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:56 pm

MK Dons are in Papa John’s Trophy action against Wycombe Wanderers tonight

MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers: The latest from Stadium MK

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:56

FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Into the next round! Not a lot in it for either side, Jules’ second-half strike didn’t really alter the course of the game much, with Wycombe looking the more threatening in the second period without really making Ravizzoli do an awful lot.

Not a classic, not desperately bad.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:46

86 mins: Kasumu makes way

Another change for Dons as David Kasumu comes off, making way for Ethan Robson in these closing stages.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:43

80 mins: Down comes the rain

Chucking it down all of a sudden here, but the quality hasn’t been slick all evening (see what I did there?!)

The goal hasn’t really changed a lot in terms of the approach for either side - final balls have been lacking all night really, and it’s still very much a slog to get clear-cut chances.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:26

65 mins: Ilunga has to limp out

The 17-year-old has had an impressive first start for Dons, but he’s having to limp out. He’s placed by Peter Kioso.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:25

GOAL! 64 mins: Jules with a cracker!

A good free-kick to the far post from Josh McEachran is watched onto his boot by Zak Jules who side-foots Dons back in front!

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:25

63 mins: Brown comes on

First change of the day for Dons - Charlie Brown comes on for Mo Eisa after a decent hour n the tank

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:14

54 mins: Wycombe enjoy a few early chances

The visitors starting to get a few sights of goal, winning a string of corners but are yet to really test Ravizzoli in this half, Hanlan coming closest when his strike zipped across the face of goal.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:13

Second half

Back underway at Stadium MK - no changes for either side

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:07

In the picture: Hiram Boateng

Hiram Boateng scores the opener against Wycombe Wanderers
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:49

HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Wycombe

Not a pretty one, a bit ugly really. Neither side in any sort of flow, Boateng and Hanlan with the goals. That aside, an Eisa header and a couple of Ravizzoli mistakes the only real issues.

Stop-start, bitty, scrappy, not a great game.

