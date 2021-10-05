MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Live from the Papa John’s Trophy
MK Dons can qualify for the next round of the competition this evening with a win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:56
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Into the next round! Not a lot in it for either side, Jules’ second-half strike didn’t really alter the course of the game much, with Wycombe looking the more threatening in the second period without really making Ravizzoli do an awful lot.
Not a classic, not desperately bad.
86 mins: Kasumu makes way
Another change for Dons as David Kasumu comes off, making way for Ethan Robson in these closing stages.
80 mins: Down comes the rain
Chucking it down all of a sudden here, but the quality hasn’t been slick all evening (see what I did there?!)
The goal hasn’t really changed a lot in terms of the approach for either side - final balls have been lacking all night really, and it’s still very much a slog to get clear-cut chances.
65 mins: Ilunga has to limp out
The 17-year-old has had an impressive first start for Dons, but he’s having to limp out. He’s placed by Peter Kioso.
GOAL! 64 mins: Jules with a cracker!
A good free-kick to the far post from Josh McEachran is watched onto his boot by Zak Jules who side-foots Dons back in front!
63 mins: Brown comes on
First change of the day for Dons - Charlie Brown comes on for Mo Eisa after a decent hour n the tank
54 mins: Wycombe enjoy a few early chances
The visitors starting to get a few sights of goal, winning a string of corners but are yet to really test Ravizzoli in this half, Hanlan coming closest when his strike zipped across the face of goal.
Second half
Back underway at Stadium MK - no changes for either side
In the picture: Hiram Boateng
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Wycombe
Not a pretty one, a bit ugly really. Neither side in any sort of flow, Boateng and Hanlan with the goals. That aside, an Eisa header and a couple of Ravizzoli mistakes the only real issues.
Stop-start, bitty, scrappy, not a great game.