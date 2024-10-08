MK Dons 2-2 Arsenal U21s - MK Dons win 3-1 on penalties
MK Dons vs Arsenal U21s - LIVE
Dons' fourth
Tommy Leigh to win it... SCORES!
Arsenal's fourth taker
Maldino Kacurri has to score... thumps it down the middle, no mistakes
2-1
Dons' third spot kick
Tom Carroll... SCORES!
MK Dons 2-0
Arsenal's third
Dudziak... SAVED AGAIN!
Dons' second pen
MJ Williams steps up...
Off the bar and over
Arsenal's second taker
Salah Oulad-M’Hand can bring Arsenal level here...
SAVED!
Dons' first penalty
Who else but Lewie... Top corner!
1-0 MK Dons
Arsenal to take first
Rosiak to take... SAVED!
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-2 Arsenal U21s
Off to penalties we go!
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
89 mins: Arsenal's changes
Gower and Kabia come off, Dudziak and Forde come on
84 mins: Leigh into the book
Yellow card for Tommy Leigh after a foul on Michal Rosiak
81 mins: Tripp is unable to continue
Dons have used all of their subs so are down to ten for the remainder of this game
80 mins: Tripp goes down
Doesn’t look good this, for Tripp. He was stretching for the ball after a typically ranging run from the teenager, but he’s gone down immediately, holding his thigh
77 mins: Off the bar!
Corr what a hit from Rian Silver, thumping the bar. Corner came in, dropped to the feet of everyone causing a bit of chaos, but it finally comes out to Silver who smashes it through a crowd but it comes back off the frame
75 mins: Double change
Damerai Singh-Hurditt limps out after a clash with Zane Monlouis. He’s replaced by Rian Silver.
Albert Wood also replaces Joe Pritchard
72 mins: MacGillivray saves
Dons don’t deal with the corner, it drops to Butler-Oyedeji again at the far post, but this time the keeper gets a big save to it
71 mins: Tripp stands tall
Good ball to get Butler-Oyedeji in behind, Tripp bides his time before sliding in to block the shot
