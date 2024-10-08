Live

MK Dons 2-2 Arsenal U21s - MK Dons win 3-1 on penalties

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 8th Oct 2024, 17:46 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 21:05 BST
JPI
MK Dons are in Bristol Street Motors Trophy action this evening taking on Arsenal U21s

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Arsenal U21s - LIVE

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 21:05 BST

Dons' fourth

Tommy Leigh to win it... SCORES!

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 21:04 BST

Arsenal's fourth taker

Maldino Kacurri has to score... thumps it down the middle, no mistakes

2-1

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 21:03 BST

Dons' third spot kick

Tom Carroll... SCORES!

MK Dons 2-0

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 21:03 BST

Arsenal's third

Dudziak... SAVED AGAIN!

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 21:02 BST

Dons' second pen

MJ Williams steps up...

Off the bar and over

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 21:01 BST

Arsenal's second taker

Salah Oulad-M’Hand can bring Arsenal level here...

SAVED!

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 21:00 BST

Dons' first penalty

Who else but Lewie... Top corner!

1-0 MK Dons

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:59 BST

Arsenal to take first

Rosiak to take... SAVED!

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:55 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-2 Arsenal U21s

Off to penalties we go!

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:49 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:48 BST

89 mins: Arsenal's changes

Gower and Kabia come off, Dudziak and Forde come on

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:43 BST

84 mins: Leigh into the book

Yellow card for Tommy Leigh after a foul on Michal Rosiak

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:41 BST

81 mins: Tripp is unable to continue

Dons have used all of their subs so are down to ten for the remainder of this game

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:39 BST

80 mins: Tripp goes down

Doesn’t look good this, for Tripp. He was stretching for the ball after a typically ranging run from the teenager, but he’s gone down immediately, holding his thigh

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:37 BST

77 mins: Off the bar!

Corr what a hit from Rian Silver, thumping the bar. Corner came in, dropped to the feet of everyone causing a bit of chaos, but it finally comes out to Silver who smashes it through a crowd but it comes back off the frame

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:34 BST

75 mins: Double change

Damerai Singh-Hurditt limps out after a clash with Zane Monlouis. He’s replaced by Rian Silver.

Albert Wood also replaces Joe Pritchard

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:31 BST

72 mins: MacGillivray saves

Dons don’t deal with the corner, it drops to Butler-Oyedeji again at the far post, but this time the keeper gets a big save to it

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 20:30 BST

71 mins: Tripp stands tall

Good ball to get Butler-Oyedeji in behind, Tripp bides his time before sliding in to block the shot

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice