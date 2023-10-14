News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-2 Barrow AFC - Heartbreak for Dons at the death as spoils shared

MK Dons take on Barrow this afternoon in a hugely important game for Graham Alexander at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 14th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 2-2 Barrow - FULL TIME

Show new updates
17:13 BST

View from the press box

Word escape me. Just see it out. I don’t even know what to say.

17:00 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-2 Barrow

What can you say about what has happened in the last five minutes.

Heartbreaking. It looked like they did everything, but two goals in stoppage time for Barrow snatches an unlikely point for the visitors, breaking Dons’ hearts.

“Is it deserved? Who cares?” says the BBC Cumbria reporter in front of me. Quite.

16:56 BST

90+5 mins: GOAL - Barrow are level

Unbelievable.

It’s 2-2.

A deflected Acquah shot sails into the net.

Wow.

16:55 BST

90+3 mins: Barrow have one back

Ahhhh no, don’t do this. Ben Whitfield sweeps home from six yards to make it 2-1 with three minutes still to play

16:51 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on at the end here. That seems very generous to Dons, thought it would be a lot more than that to be honest

16:47 BST

84 mins: Barrow still looking for lifeline

Do or die stuff from the Dons defence as Barrow throw everything forwards, MacGillivray wrong-footed from a deflected shot, then doing really well to get a punch to the corner before recovering to in the ball.

It’s messy, but the clock is ticking away

16:40 BST

79 mins: Trippy time

Ethan Robson has been great today, really hardworking shift in the centre of the park, but without a lot of football recently, has cramped up and is replaced by teenager Callum Tripp

16:36 BST

74 mins: Norman’s trickery

Ah it’s not quite enough for Max Dean to get his hat-trick, but brilliant from Cameron Norman to set it all up. The full-back flicks it up and over the head of Newby gets to the byline and pulls it towards the striker, but it’s cut out by a recovering defender

16:30 BST

69 mins: Harrison misses a sitter

More width for Dons now and Tomlinson gets forward, puts the ball on a plate for Harrison who somehow misses the ball completely from eight yards out

16:29 BST

68 mins: More subs as Dons make their first

It’s three at the back again for MK Dons as Warren O’Hora comes on for Jack Payne, while Dom Telford comes on for Robbie Gotts

