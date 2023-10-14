MK Dons 2-2 Barrow AFC - Heartbreak for Dons at the death as spoils shared
MK Dons 2-2 Barrow - FULL TIME
View from the press box
Word escape me. Just see it out. I don’t even know what to say.
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-2 Barrow
What can you say about what has happened in the last five minutes.
Heartbreaking. It looked like they did everything, but two goals in stoppage time for Barrow snatches an unlikely point for the visitors, breaking Dons’ hearts.
“Is it deserved? Who cares?” says the BBC Cumbria reporter in front of me. Quite.
90+5 mins: GOAL - Barrow are level
Unbelievable.
It’s 2-2.
A deflected Acquah shot sails into the net.
Wow.
90+3 mins: Barrow have one back
Ahhhh no, don’t do this. Ben Whitfield sweeps home from six yards to make it 2-1 with three minutes still to play
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on at the end here. That seems very generous to Dons, thought it would be a lot more than that to be honest
84 mins: Barrow still looking for lifeline
Do or die stuff from the Dons defence as Barrow throw everything forwards, MacGillivray wrong-footed from a deflected shot, then doing really well to get a punch to the corner before recovering to in the ball.
It’s messy, but the clock is ticking away
79 mins: Trippy time
Ethan Robson has been great today, really hardworking shift in the centre of the park, but without a lot of football recently, has cramped up and is replaced by teenager Callum Tripp
74 mins: Norman’s trickery
Ah it’s not quite enough for Max Dean to get his hat-trick, but brilliant from Cameron Norman to set it all up. The full-back flicks it up and over the head of Newby gets to the byline and pulls it towards the striker, but it’s cut out by a recovering defender
69 mins: Harrison misses a sitter
More width for Dons now and Tomlinson gets forward, puts the ball on a plate for Harrison who somehow misses the ball completely from eight yards out
68 mins: More subs as Dons make their first
It’s three at the back again for MK Dons as Warren O’Hora comes on for Jack Payne, while Dom Telford comes on for Robbie Gotts