MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage: Dons Rated

MK Dons celebrate after Harry Darling’s opener in the first half at Stadium MK
Here’s how we rated the players.
Barely had anything to do, and was left totally exposed with both goals. Did make an excellent stop at 2-2 from Jake Reeves to keep Dons in it. Unhappy with the defensive performance on the whole, but his header gave Dons a footing in the game in the first half - his second goal for the club. Didn’t look as though he was on the same page as Ilunga on his left, and it was the problem area for Dons as both Stevenage goals came from that flank Solid and unspectacular. Defended well for the most part. Started well but gradually looked more like a player out of position as the game went on. Looked far more at home at centre back a couple of weeks ago. A dificult afternoon against league opposition for the youngster. Never looked comfortable on the ball, and looked like he lost confidence in the second period. Put in a great ball for Harry Darling to open the scoring in the first half. Did the subtle things well. Typically solid from the midfielder. Some great trickery and footwork in the lead-up to the first goal, and teed up Watters for the equaliser in the second half. Never got his radar aligned, and sent a lot of efforts wide or over the top. Always looked eager to get a shot away though. A good return to the side, some decent touches at times. Had to drop deep to get involved at times, leaving him out of position to cause bigger problems. Another goal to make it three in three, making no mistakes with his effort to equalise. Made some really clever runs, but was often left without support. A late change as the game died out.