MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage: How the game played out at Stadium MK
A Covid-hit MK Dons take on Stevenage at Stadium MK this afternoon for a spot in the FA Cup second round
A covid-hit MK Dons take on Stevenage in the FA Cup this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage: Live from Stadium MK
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 17:07
Read the report as MK Dons draw with Stevenage
Replay required as Dons narrowly avoid FA Cup upset against Stevenage
MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage
View from the press box
Full time: MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage
A replay it is then, Dons playing pedestrian football for much of that second period and then caught out with two quick Stevenage goals. Watters drew Dons level three minutes later, but neither side could find a winner, so it’s a replay.
87 mins: Dons make a late change
Scott Twine makes way for Charlie Brown in the latter stages
79 mins: This game has burst into life!
All of a sudden this game has come to life! Both sides all of a sudden fancy it, and Andrew Fisher has had to fly to his right to deny Jake Reeves’ long-range effort.
Going to a replay if it stays level - will either side snatch it late?!
GOAL! 76 mins: Dons are back level
O’Riley’s ball lifted over the top for Watters to chase onto, and Watters roofs it!
It’s all square!
GOAL 73 mins: Stevenage turn it around!
MK Dons caught on the counter, a quick break down the right again, fired inside to Elliot List to bend past Fisher.
What a turnaround in the last three minutes.
GOAL 70 mins: Stevenage equalise
Dons have been guilty of playing a slow and patient game so far in the second half and they have been made to pay for it as Stevenage equalise. A deep cross from the right flank finds Barry unmarked at the far post and he convert past Fisher.
60 mins: Another slow start
Much like the latter stages of the first half, it’s all MK Dons but there hasn’t been a lot to say about it. Scott Twine has had a couple of efforts blocked a close range, while Aden Baldwin’s cross looped up over the keeper and hit the top of the bar before bouncing harmlessly out of play.