MK Dons 2-3 Grimsby Town - Late drama as Dons cannot complete comeback
MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-3 Grimsby Town
Late free-kick, MacGillivray is up, Crowley’s ball is dreadful, Dons have to recycle as the keeper races back, Lemonheigh-Evans crosses from the right, Sanders with an overhead kick but it lands just over the bar.
Full-time.
An exciting end to an otherwise dreadful first-half performance again, where all the damage was done.
91 mins: GOAL - Lemonheigh-Evans gets one back
Surely not... Lemonheigh-Evans lashes in a second at the far post
Stoppage time
Three minutes to be added on
89 mins: Sub
Darragh Burns gets booed for some reason as he comes off, replaced by Neo Eccleston
86 mins: Handball?
Everyone in the Cowshed and in a white shirt on the field thinks that’s hit McJannet’s hand, and the replays appear to show it too. Only guy who didn’t is Mr Mackey.
85 mins: Booked
Ref has remembered he can book both sides, McEachran into the book for a nasty one on Crowley
83 mins: Sub
Change for the visitors: Kabia comes off for Rose
79 mins: Subs
Hepburn-Murphy off, Leko on
Kelly off, Crowley on
74 mins: Booked
Kelly’s mistake on half-way loses possession, he downs Khouri and goes into the book
72 mins: Changes
Vernam makes way for Soonsup-Bell for Grimsby.
Kane Wilson also makes way for Dons, replaced by Will Collar
70 mins: Grimsby spell
The visitors are taking all of the sting out of this with a prolonged spell of possession inside Dons’ half.
Dons limited at the moment to long balls hoping to unleash Hepburn-Murphy.
65 mins: Just off
Decent cross from Wilson, aims for Ekpiteta who is up for a free-kick but he just strays offside. Header goes over anyway
61 mins: Close
Grimsby put Dons under some pressure, ball clipped into the box, but between MacGillivray and Paterson they manage to put it behind for a corner
60 mins: New shape
Since the break, Dons have had effectively a back five, Paterson now in at centre-half
Today's attendance
Attendance: 7,758 (1,188)
55 mins: Booked
Keeper coach Tom Weal goes into the book after McJannet goes to ground under barely any contact from Hepburn-Murphy, the whole Dons bench is fuming but the referee wants to remind everyone he’s still there
52 mins: Tails up
Dons sense a little something on offer here, Hepburn-Murphy is geeing the crowd up as he wins a corner. There’s a bit of a melee in there are Ekpiteta hits the deck but the ball goes behind for a goal-kick.
The ten men have started the second-half brightly
47 mins: GOAL! Dons get a lifeline
Ekpiteta’s cross is put into his own net by George McEachran.
Dons get a lifeline, it’s 3-1