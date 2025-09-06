Live

MK Dons 2-3 Grimsby Town - Late drama as Dons cannot complete comeback

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 6th Sep 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 16:57 BST
MK Dons take on Grimsby Town this afternoon in League Two.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE

16:56 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-3 Grimsby Town

Late free-kick, MacGillivray is up, Crowley’s ball is dreadful, Dons have to recycle as the keeper races back, Lemonheigh-Evans crosses from the right, Sanders with an overhead kick but it lands just over the bar.

Full-time.

An exciting end to an otherwise dreadful first-half performance again, where all the damage was done.

16:51 BST

91 mins: GOAL - Lemonheigh-Evans gets one back

Surely not... Lemonheigh-Evans lashes in a second at the far post

16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes to be added on

16:49 BST

89 mins: Sub

Darragh Burns gets booed for some reason as he comes off, replaced by Neo Eccleston

16:48 BST

86 mins: Handball?

Everyone in the Cowshed and in a white shirt on the field thinks that’s hit McJannet’s hand, and the replays appear to show it too. Only guy who didn’t is Mr Mackey.

16:45 BST

85 mins: Booked

Ref has remembered he can book both sides, McEachran into the book for a nasty one on Crowley

16:43 BST

83 mins: Sub

Change for the visitors: Kabia comes off for Rose

16:39 BST

79 mins: Subs

Hepburn-Murphy off, Leko on

Kelly off, Crowley on

16:35 BST

74 mins: Booked

Kelly’s mistake on half-way loses possession, he downs Khouri and goes into the book

16:32 BST

72 mins: Changes

Vernam makes way for Soonsup-Bell for Grimsby.

Kane Wilson also makes way for Dons, replaced by Will Collar

16:31 BST

70 mins: Grimsby spell

The visitors are taking all of the sting out of this with a prolonged spell of possession inside Dons’ half.

Dons limited at the moment to long balls hoping to unleash Hepburn-Murphy.

16:25 BST

65 mins: Just off

Decent cross from Wilson, aims for Ekpiteta who is up for a free-kick but he just strays offside. Header goes over anyway

16:20 BST

61 mins: Close

Grimsby put Dons under some pressure, ball clipped into the box, but between MacGillivray and Paterson they manage to put it behind for a corner

16:19 BST

60 mins: New shape

Since the break, Dons have had effectively a back five, Paterson now in at centre-half

16:17 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 7,758 (1,188)

16:16 BST

55 mins: Booked

Keeper coach Tom Weal goes into the book after McJannet goes to ground under barely any contact from Hepburn-Murphy, the whole Dons bench is fuming but the referee wants to remind everyone he’s still there

16:12 BST

52 mins: Tails up

Dons sense a little something on offer here, Hepburn-Murphy is geeing the crowd up as he wins a corner. There’s a bit of a melee in there are Ekpiteta hits the deck but the ball goes behind for a goal-kick.

The ten men have started the second-half brightly

16:08 BST

47 mins: GOAL! Dons get a lifeline

Ekpiteta’s cross is put into his own net by George McEachran.

Dons get a lifeline, it’s 3-1

