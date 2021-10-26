MK Dons 2-4 Aston Villa U21s: Live from Stadium MK
Both teams will be looking to top Group C this evening with a win as MK Dons take on Aston Villa U21s
MK Dons are in action against Aston Villa U21s this evening
MK Dons 2-4 Aston Villa U21s
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 20:58
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-4 Aston Villa U21s
A disappointing result for MK Dons as they lose again but a lot of positive performances from a largely changed team. Silly lapses in concentration led to most of the goals on the night, add to that Villa’s huge quality on display make it another hard one to be too annoyed with really.
GOAL 90 mins: Archer with his second as Villa wrap it up
McEachran dallied on it, it’s nicked off him, Archer is unmarked in behind and he lashes it past Ravizzoli
77 mins: A second change for Dons
Matt O’Riley has been waiting on the sidelines for ages (four minutes) and he finally comes on to replace Hiram Boateng.
65 mins: Parrott clips the bar
Parrott wins a free-kick in Scott Twine Range (trademark pending) and steps up to take it but watches on as it thuds the top of the bar.
And it’s his last involvement as he trots off, replaced by Mo Eisa.
GOAL 57 mins: Villa re-take the lead
Villa have made the brighter start to the half again, once again taking advantage to take the lead.
Keinan Davis breaks clear, lifts the ball over Ravizzoli but it thumps the bar. Aaron Ramsey is alive to it, and beats the MK Dons defence to the loose ball, firing into the empty net. It’s 3-2!
50 mins: Concern as Parrott goes down
It’s a brilliant break from MK Dons as McEachran stops a Villa corner at the first man, switches flanks, Parrott watches Ealing commit himself and dances past him, looks to chip to the far post but goes down unchallenged holding the back of his leg.
He’s continuing for now.
Second half
Back underway at Stadium MK, MK Dons kicking-off the second half.
HALF TIME: MK Dons 2-2 Aston Villa
A really exciting game here. Dons fell behind to Davis’ opener after an Ilunga error, but Dons responded brilliantly with two quick-fire goals from Parrott and Watters. Archer with the late goal at the end of the half.
Some excellent performances from Dons too - Martin looks in great form, Baldwin is having a top outing as is McEachran, and Ilunga has not let his earlier mistake impact on his game. Really encouraging stuff.
GOAL 45 mins: Villa draw level in simple fashion
It’s a routine cross/header combination for Villa to draw level. Keinan Davis with the cross from the left-hand side, picking out Cameron Archer to nod in unmarked from about five-yards out.
2-2