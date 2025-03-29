Live

MK Dons 2-4 Fleetwood Town - All over at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 29th Mar 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
MK Dons will look to make it three games unbeaten this afternoon when they take on Fleetwood Town

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Fleetwood Town - LIVE

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:59 BST

Full-time: MK Dons 2-4 Fleetwood Town

Uff, that second-half was appalling. Never showed up at all.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

97 mins: Over the bar

Virtue blasts one over the top from a well-worked Fleetwood move, but there goes the full-time whistle

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes to be added on

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

86 mins: More changes

More Fleetwood subs:

Patterson is replaced by Cover

Devonport makes way for Moore

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:44 BST

83 mins: GOAL - What a hit

Scott Hogan take a bow. A cracking volley from the striker, watched the long ball over his shoulder before unleashing it right-footed into the top corner

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 6,273 (138)

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

78 mins: More Fleetwood changes

Rooney for Hunt

Neal for Potter

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

76 mins: Fleetwood change

Louis Marsh replaced by Ryan Broom

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:33 BST

73 mins: Corner

The home fans furious as another corner is played short rather than put into the box. Alas, it comes to nothing

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:32 BST

71 mins: GOAL - Devonport makes it four

So much space in behind down the Fleetwood right, it’s put on a place for Owen Devonport to rattle in Fleetwood’s fourth

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:30 BST

70 mins: Subs

Orsi makes way for Leko, while Crowley is replaced by Thompson-Sommers

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

67 mins: Could've been four

Maguire trips as he’s favourite to win the ball over the top, Rooney capitalises, rounds Trueman but the Dons keeper gets a hand to it before Sanders clears off the line

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:26 BST

66 mins: Booking

Off the ball clash between Lemonheigh-Evans and Rooney, the Fleetwood man into the book

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

61 mins: Changes...

Cheers go up from the home fans as Liam Kelly is replaced by Scott Hogan.

Aaron Nemane also makes way for Tommi O’Reilly

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:21 BST

60 mins: GOAL - Simple as you like

That’s awful from Dons, they’ve not bothered at all in the first 15 minutes here. Free-kick 30 yards out, Dons’ defence is slow to react, Marsh is slid in and no-one tracks him, and puts it home

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:16 BST

55 mins: What a miss

Unbelievable miss, that. Somehow Louis Marsh has put it over the bar from inside two yards, under pressure from Sanders.

Dons have been really poor at the start of this half, two corners have come their way but neither have made it into the box

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:11 BST

50 mins: Saved

A chance for Dons to get level, Gilbey takes aim from range but Lynch gets down well to it

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:09 BST

48 mins: GOAL - Fleetwood take the lead

Far too easy for Fleetwood as they take the lead. Corner comes in, Gilbey is out-muscled by Devonport, who nods it down for Bolton to rattle it home.

2-1

