MK Dons 2-4 Fleetwood Town - All over at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Fleetwood Town - LIVE
Full-time: MK Dons 2-4 Fleetwood Town
Uff, that second-half was appalling. Never showed up at all.
97 mins: Over the bar
Virtue blasts one over the top from a well-worked Fleetwood move, but there goes the full-time whistle
Stoppage time
Seven minutes to be added on
86 mins: More changes
More Fleetwood subs:
Patterson is replaced by Cover
Devonport makes way for Moore
83 mins: GOAL - What a hit
Scott Hogan take a bow. A cracking volley from the striker, watched the long ball over his shoulder before unleashing it right-footed into the top corner
Today's attendance
Attendance: 6,273 (138)
78 mins: More Fleetwood changes
Rooney for Hunt
Neal for Potter
76 mins: Fleetwood change
Louis Marsh replaced by Ryan Broom
73 mins: Corner
The home fans furious as another corner is played short rather than put into the box. Alas, it comes to nothing
71 mins: GOAL - Devonport makes it four
So much space in behind down the Fleetwood right, it’s put on a place for Owen Devonport to rattle in Fleetwood’s fourth
70 mins: Subs
Orsi makes way for Leko, while Crowley is replaced by Thompson-Sommers
67 mins: Could've been four
Maguire trips as he’s favourite to win the ball over the top, Rooney capitalises, rounds Trueman but the Dons keeper gets a hand to it before Sanders clears off the line
66 mins: Booking
Off the ball clash between Lemonheigh-Evans and Rooney, the Fleetwood man into the book
61 mins: Changes...
Cheers go up from the home fans as Liam Kelly is replaced by Scott Hogan.
Aaron Nemane also makes way for Tommi O’Reilly
60 mins: GOAL - Simple as you like
That’s awful from Dons, they’ve not bothered at all in the first 15 minutes here. Free-kick 30 yards out, Dons’ defence is slow to react, Marsh is slid in and no-one tracks him, and puts it home
55 mins: What a miss
Unbelievable miss, that. Somehow Louis Marsh has put it over the bar from inside two yards, under pressure from Sanders.
Dons have been really poor at the start of this half, two corners have come their way but neither have made it into the box
50 mins: Saved
A chance for Dons to get level, Gilbey takes aim from range but Lynch gets down well to it
48 mins: GOAL - Fleetwood take the lead
Far too easy for Fleetwood as they take the lead. Corner comes in, Gilbey is out-muscled by Devonport, who nods it down for Bolton to rattle it home.
2-1
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.