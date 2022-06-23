MK Dons’ 2022/23 fixture list in full revealed

The MK Dons supporters will travel just shy of 5,000 miles to watch their team this season.

MK Dons will start and finish their 2022/23 campaign on the road with trips to Cambridge United and Burton Albion topping and tailing the season.

The new League One term will kick-off on July 30 at the Abbey Stadium for Liam Manning’s men before their first home game back at Stadium MK against Sheffield Wednesday on August 6.

Dons supporters will earn their stripes in late August into early September, with back-to-back away trips first to Morecambe and then to Exeter City a week later, amassing more than 770 miles in seven days. In total, they will cover 4,912 miles - nearly 600 down on last season.

Tuesday night away-days are fairly kind for supporters though, with the now routing midweek trip to The Valley to play Charlton Athletic in October, and a romantic getaway in Bolton on Valentine’s Day 2023.

While at home on Boxing Day against Forest Green Rovers, Dons are on the road at Peterborough on December 29 and New Year’s Eve plans may have to be cancelled with a trip to Plymouth Arygle welcoming in 2023 on New Year’s Day.

Dons will return to Adam’s Park on April 1, before rounding out the season at home to Barnsley on April 29 before heading to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton on May 6.

July

30: Cambridge United (a)

August

6: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

10: Carabao Cup first round

13: Ipswich Town (a)

16: Port Vale (h)

20: Accrington Stanley (h)

24: Carabao Cup second round

27: Morecambe (a)

September

3: Exeter City (a)

10: Bristol Rovers (h)

13: Bolton Wanderers (h)

17: Oxford United (a)

24: Lincoln City (a)

October

1: Peterborough United (h)

8: Shrewsbury Town (a)

15: Plymouth Argyle (h)

22: Wycombe Wanderers (h)

25: Charlton Athletic (a)

29: Cheltenham Town (a)

November

5: FA Cup first round

9 : Carabao Cup third round

12: Derby County (h)

19: Barnsley (a)

26: FA Cup second round

December

3: Burton Albion (h)

10: Fleetwood Town (h)

17: Portsmouth (a)

26: Forest Green Rovers (h)

29: Peterborough United (a)

January:

1: Plymouth Argyle (a)

7: Shrewsbury Town (h) / FA Cup third round

14: Lincoln City (h)

21: Forest Green Rovers (a)

28: Exeter City (h)

February

4: Bristol Rovers (a)

11: Oxford United (h)

14: Bolton Wanderers (a)

18: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

25: Ipswich Town (h)

March

4: Port Vale (a)

11: Cambridge United (h)

18: Accrington Stanley (a)

25: Morecambe (h)

April

1: Wycombe Wanderers (a)

7: Portsmouth (h)

10: Derby County (a)

15: Cheltenham Town (h)

18: Charlton Athletic (h)

22: Fleetwood Town (a)

29: Barnsley (h)

May

6: Burton Albion (a)