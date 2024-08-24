Live

MK Dons 3-0 Carlisle United - Dons pick up first win of the season

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 24th Aug 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 16:57 BST
MK Dons are in desperate need of a win this afternoon when they take on Carlisle United

MK Dons vs Carlisle United - LIVE

17:06 BSTUpdated 17:07 BST

View from the press box

Needed that, not just the performance but the margin of victory as well.

So many excellent performances - the midfield duo of Carroll and Evans, Nemane with two assists, the defence looked excellent. Offord limping out was the one blot but other than that, an excellent afternoon for Dons who are finally up and running

16:56 BST

FULL TIME! MK Dons win it!

Done and dusted here as Dons win their first game of the season!

Harrison’s goal in stoppage time makes sure of the points!

16:55 BST

90+8 mins: Tripp into the book

Great run from Tripp, he’s adjudged to have fouled Ellis on the edge of the box, but the teenager goes on to blast the ball over the bar and gets booked for it

16:50 BST

90+2 mins: GOAL: Harrison secures it

Great move again finished off as Dons surely secure the win.

Tommy Leigh released Tomlinson, he takes aim, and Harrison pokes it home!

16:47 BST

Stoppage time

NINE minutes to be added on

16:46 BST

88 mins: Two more changes

Nemane and Evans replaced by Tripp and Williams

16:41 BST

85 mins: Subbing a sub

Carlisle’s substitute George Kelly has lasted just 11 minutes, he’s limping out replaced by Dan Butterworth

16:36 BST

80 mins: Double change for dons

Ellis Harrison and Tommy Leigh come on for Callum Hendry and Stephen Wearne

16:34 BST

77 mins: McGill at the double

Double save from the Dons keeper here as he makes two saves to deny Dominic Sadi and then Luke Armstrong in quick succession.

Carlisle are starting to get on top here a little bit

16:32 BST

75 mins: Nemane into the book

Yellow card for Aaron Nemane for taking his time over a throw-in

16:29 BST

73 mins: Carlisle double change

Off come Wyke and Williams, Ellis and Kelly replace them.

Callum Hendry goes down with that looks like a bit of cramp but he’s back on to continue

16:24 BST

67 mins: Wearne wide

Great from Wearne again, he’s been brilliant this afternoon, but he bends an effort just wide.

Luke Armstrong, who Dons were desperately close to signing last August, has come on for Carlisle, replacing Adu Adjei

16:23 BST

66 mins: McGill saves

Good stop from the Dons keeper, Adu Adjei gets to it at the far post but the Brighton man keeps it out

16:22 BST

65 mins: Nemane goes it alone

Brilliant ball to unleash Nemane again, he cuts inside onto his left, but instead of crossing this time, he takes aim and it’s just over

16:18 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 6,399 (734)

16:17 BST

60 mins: Tomlinson's effort saved

Great from Wearne, chasing 40 yards and harrying the keeper, his clearance is rushed to Tomlinson, but the winger’s effort is saved by the recovering keeper

16:14 BST

57 mins: Let off

Daniel Adu Adjei fluffs his lines dramatically, through on goal but tries to go for a curler and puts it so far wide

16:10 BST

54 mins: Offord cannot continue

After getting that knock earlier, Luke Offord hasn’t been able to continue. He’s replaced by Jack Tucker

