MK Dons 3-0 Carlisle United - Dons pick up first win of the season
Needed that, not just the performance but the margin of victory as well.
So many excellent performances - the midfield duo of Carroll and Evans, Nemane with two assists, the defence looked excellent. Offord limping out was the one blot but other than that, an excellent afternoon for Dons who are finally up and running
FULL TIME! MK Dons win it!
Done and dusted here as Dons win their first game of the season!
Harrison’s goal in stoppage time makes sure of the points!
90+8 mins: Tripp into the book
Great run from Tripp, he’s adjudged to have fouled Ellis on the edge of the box, but the teenager goes on to blast the ball over the bar and gets booked for it
90+2 mins: GOAL: Harrison secures it
Great move again finished off as Dons surely secure the win.
Tommy Leigh released Tomlinson, he takes aim, and Harrison pokes it home!
Stoppage time
NINE minutes to be added on
88 mins: Two more changes
Nemane and Evans replaced by Tripp and Williams
85 mins: Subbing a sub
Carlisle’s substitute George Kelly has lasted just 11 minutes, he’s limping out replaced by Dan Butterworth
80 mins: Double change for dons
Ellis Harrison and Tommy Leigh come on for Callum Hendry and Stephen Wearne
77 mins: McGill at the double
Double save from the Dons keeper here as he makes two saves to deny Dominic Sadi and then Luke Armstrong in quick succession.
Carlisle are starting to get on top here a little bit
75 mins: Nemane into the book
Yellow card for Aaron Nemane for taking his time over a throw-in
73 mins: Carlisle double change
Off come Wyke and Williams, Ellis and Kelly replace them.
Callum Hendry goes down with that looks like a bit of cramp but he’s back on to continue
67 mins: Wearne wide
Great from Wearne again, he’s been brilliant this afternoon, but he bends an effort just wide.
Luke Armstrong, who Dons were desperately close to signing last August, has come on for Carlisle, replacing Adu Adjei
66 mins: McGill saves
Good stop from the Dons keeper, Adu Adjei gets to it at the far post but the Brighton man keeps it out
65 mins: Nemane goes it alone
Brilliant ball to unleash Nemane again, he cuts inside onto his left, but instead of crossing this time, he takes aim and it’s just over
Today's attendance
Attendance: 6,399 (734)
60 mins: Tomlinson's effort saved
Great from Wearne, chasing 40 yards and harrying the keeper, his clearance is rushed to Tomlinson, but the winger’s effort is saved by the recovering keeper
57 mins: Let off
Daniel Adu Adjei fluffs his lines dramatically, through on goal but tries to go for a curler and puts it so far wide
54 mins: Offord cannot continue
After getting that knock earlier, Luke Offord hasn’t been able to continue. He’s replaced by Jack Tucker
