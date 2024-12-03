Live

MK Dons 3-0 Chesterfield - Six wins in a row for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 18:34 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 21:39 BST
MK Dons are back in action this evening as they take on Chesterfield

Get the latest from Stadium MK

MK Dons vs Chesterfield - LIVE

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:39 BST

FULL TIME

There’s a scuffle at full-time as Williams leaves one on Hendry, Hendry gets up and celebrates in his face at the full-time whistle.

All the same, Dons have won six in a row, and are up into the top three!

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:36 BST

92 mins: Late changes

Liam Kelly will be replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers here.

And Aaron Nemane will come off for Tommy Leigh

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:35 BST

91 mins: So close

Gilbey nearly has a hat-trick! He’s chased down Thompson who clears off him, but the ball is cleared off the line!

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:34 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes to be added on

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:29 BST

85 mins: Thompson with a save

Nemane’s cross is midjudged, it’s arrowing in but Thompson is there to save it behind

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:28 BST

83 mins: Off the post again!

Corr, Horton hits the post for Chesterfield!

Dons shape to counter, Gordon fouls Harrison on halfway and goes into the book

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:28 BSTUpdated 21:30 BST

82 mins: GOAL! Gilbey wraps it up

Surely that puts it to bed! Gilbey is onside on the end of Hendry’s ball, he’s down the left flank, he’s got Harrison in support, but the skipper goes it alone and fires home a third!

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:25 BST

81 mins: Off the post

Colclough takes aim from the edge and hits the post, rebound looks set for Horton to tap in, Nemane with a goal-saving challenge

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:19 BST

75 mins: Subs galore

A triple for Chesterfield - Horton, Colclough and Berry on for Dobram Araujo and Markanday

Dons make a double - Harrison and Carroll replace Hogan and Wearne

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:15 BST

Tonight's attendance

5,903 (916)

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:14 BST

69 mins: What?!

Brilliant tackle from Hendry on Araujo on the corner of the box, he’s through, the goal is there, poke it home! He’s crossed it instead behind everyone and Chesterfield clear.

What a bizarre decision

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:12 BST

68 mins: Unnecessary pressure

Dons making life a bit difficult for themselves as Wearne’s tired cross allows Chesterfield to break, Maguire gives away a free-kick on the edge of the box, they can’t clear until Markanday’s cross sails out of play

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:07 BST

62 mins: Thompson again

The corner is played short to Nemane who takes aim, Thompson again dives to punch clear

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:06 BST

62 mins: Another save

Max Thompson is earning his crust tonight, another big save to deny Hogan after Gilbey’s break over half-way, playing the striker in but his shot is denied by the keeper

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:05 BST

61 mins: Wearne into the book

The Dons man stops Chesterfield from mounting a potential counterattack, and he goes into the book

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:03 BST

58 mins: Dons make a sub

Joe Pritchard makes way here for Callum Hendry.

Good shift for Pritchard, turning provider after 10 seconds for Hogan to score two seconds later. Always an option and worked tirelessly.

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:00 BST

56 mins: Hogan close again

Nemane crosses to the near post, Hogan gets to it in stride and it looks destined for the net but Thompson again saves

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 20:56 BST

51 mins: Hogan has to do better

Oh it should be 3-0, Hogan has a glorious opening but he gently clips it into the arms of Thompson

Related topics:ChesterfieldStadium MK
