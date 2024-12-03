MK Dons 3-0 Chesterfield - Six wins in a row for MK Dons
MK Dons vs Chesterfield - LIVE
FULL TIME
There’s a scuffle at full-time as Williams leaves one on Hendry, Hendry gets up and celebrates in his face at the full-time whistle.
All the same, Dons have won six in a row, and are up into the top three!
92 mins: Late changes
Liam Kelly will be replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers here.
And Aaron Nemane will come off for Tommy Leigh
91 mins: So close
Gilbey nearly has a hat-trick! He’s chased down Thompson who clears off him, but the ball is cleared off the line!
Stoppage time
Three minutes to be added on
85 mins: Thompson with a save
Nemane’s cross is midjudged, it’s arrowing in but Thompson is there to save it behind
83 mins: Off the post again!
Corr, Horton hits the post for Chesterfield!
Dons shape to counter, Gordon fouls Harrison on halfway and goes into the book
82 mins: GOAL! Gilbey wraps it up
Surely that puts it to bed! Gilbey is onside on the end of Hendry’s ball, he’s down the left flank, he’s got Harrison in support, but the skipper goes it alone and fires home a third!
81 mins: Off the post
Colclough takes aim from the edge and hits the post, rebound looks set for Horton to tap in, Nemane with a goal-saving challenge
75 mins: Subs galore
A triple for Chesterfield - Horton, Colclough and Berry on for Dobram Araujo and Markanday
Dons make a double - Harrison and Carroll replace Hogan and Wearne
Tonight's attendance
5,903 (916)
69 mins: What?!
Brilliant tackle from Hendry on Araujo on the corner of the box, he’s through, the goal is there, poke it home! He’s crossed it instead behind everyone and Chesterfield clear.
What a bizarre decision
68 mins: Unnecessary pressure
Dons making life a bit difficult for themselves as Wearne’s tired cross allows Chesterfield to break, Maguire gives away a free-kick on the edge of the box, they can’t clear until Markanday’s cross sails out of play
62 mins: Thompson again
The corner is played short to Nemane who takes aim, Thompson again dives to punch clear
62 mins: Another save
Max Thompson is earning his crust tonight, another big save to deny Hogan after Gilbey’s break over half-way, playing the striker in but his shot is denied by the keeper
61 mins: Wearne into the book
The Dons man stops Chesterfield from mounting a potential counterattack, and he goes into the book
58 mins: Dons make a sub
Joe Pritchard makes way here for Callum Hendry.
Good shift for Pritchard, turning provider after 10 seconds for Hogan to score two seconds later. Always an option and worked tirelessly.
56 mins: Hogan close again
Nemane crosses to the near post, Hogan gets to it in stride and it looks destined for the net but Thompson again saves
51 mins: Hogan has to do better
Oh it should be 3-0, Hogan has a glorious opening but he gently clips it into the arms of Thompson