MK Dons 3-0 Newport County - Dons ease to victory over Newport

MK Dons play their fifth game in two weeks this afternoon, taking on Newport County at Stadium MK
By Toby Lock
Published 24th Feb 2024, 13:30 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 16:56 GMT
MK Dons matchday live blog

MK Dons vs Newport County - LIVE

16:56 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-0 Newport County

As easy a game for MK Dons as you'll get. All the damage done in the first-half, but the second was just lacking the goals (no thanks to the offside flag).

The end to a busy two weeks, 10 points from a possible 15.

16:52 GMT

Stoppage time

Three minutes to be added on

16:49 GMT

87 mins: Dennis misses from close range

Not really sure how Dennis has missed the target there, only a couple of yards out, but somehow he's scooped it wide

16:47 GMT

85 mins: Evans into the book

Evans has look like a cat who swallowed a wasp all afternoon, and has finally gone into the book for trying to tear Harvie's shirt off his back.

Dennis replaces Gilbey

16:44 GMT

83 mins: Gilbey into the book

Yellow card for Alex Gilbey for a late one on half-way.

Matt Dennis prepped to come on

16:39 GMT

78 mins: Dons with a double

Lewis Bate is making way here for MJ Williams, while Jack Payne is being replaced by Ethan Robson.

Both have been excellent in the centre of the park today.

16:36 GMT

74 mins: Zanzala has a go

Well, why not? Offrande Zanzala capitalises on a loose Harvie pass, runs 40 yards with it to the edge of the box but fires his effort wide.

Newport fans sing ironically "we've had a shot" as their miserable afternoon continues

16:33 GMT

71 mins: Offside again

The ball is in the net for a fifth time, but this time again it's ruled out for offside. Tezgel unselfishly looks for Harrison to sweep home, but the Welshman was offside

16:25 GMT

65 mins: How's that not gone in?!

Oh that should have been Tezgel's first MK Dons goal. He's picked out by the excellent Lofthouse about seven yards out, but somehow a Newport defender gets enough on it to deflect his shot wide

16:24 GMT

63 mins: Tezgel immediately involved

Great move from Tezgel and Lofthouse, with the Stoke City man teeing up Lewis Bate to force Townsend into a great save

