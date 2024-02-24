MK Dons 3-0 Newport County - Dons ease to victory over Newport
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Newport County - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-0 Newport County
As easy a game for MK Dons as you'll get. All the damage done in the first-half, but the second was just lacking the goals (no thanks to the offside flag).
The end to a busy two weeks, 10 points from a possible 15.
Stoppage time
Three minutes to be added on
87 mins: Dennis misses from close range
Not really sure how Dennis has missed the target there, only a couple of yards out, but somehow he's scooped it wide
85 mins: Evans into the book
Evans has look like a cat who swallowed a wasp all afternoon, and has finally gone into the book for trying to tear Harvie's shirt off his back.
Dennis replaces Gilbey
83 mins: Gilbey into the book
Yellow card for Alex Gilbey for a late one on half-way.
Matt Dennis prepped to come on
78 mins: Dons with a double
Lewis Bate is making way here for MJ Williams, while Jack Payne is being replaced by Ethan Robson.
Both have been excellent in the centre of the park today.
74 mins: Zanzala has a go
Well, why not? Offrande Zanzala capitalises on a loose Harvie pass, runs 40 yards with it to the edge of the box but fires his effort wide.
Newport fans sing ironically "we've had a shot" as their miserable afternoon continues
71 mins: Offside again
The ball is in the net for a fifth time, but this time again it's ruled out for offside. Tezgel unselfishly looks for Harrison to sweep home, but the Welshman was offside
65 mins: How's that not gone in?!
Oh that should have been Tezgel's first MK Dons goal. He's picked out by the excellent Lofthouse about seven yards out, but somehow a Newport defender gets enough on it to deflect his shot wide
63 mins: Tezgel immediately involved
Great move from Tezgel and Lofthouse, with the Stoke City man teeing up Lewis Bate to force Townsend into a great save