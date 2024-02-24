MK Dons 3-0 Newport County - Second-half underway at Stadium MK
MK Dons vs Newport County - LIVE
Second-half
Back underway in the second.
Two changes at the break for Newport as Waite and Baker make way for Jameson and Jephcott
In the picture: Alex Gilbey
What a first-half!
HALF-TIME: MK Dons 3-0 Newport County
That's as one-sided a game as you'll see for a while. Dominant from the off, Dons are 3-0 up and it possibly should be more comfortable too.
Kemp, Payne and Gilbey on the scoresheet, with Tomlinson, Lofthouse and Tomlinson all coming close afterwards too.
A really good performance thus far.
45+5 mins: Kemp breaks
Big burst from Kemp over half-way, offloads to Wearne and seeks the return, but the pass is just out of his reach. Needed to be tighter that ball.
45+2 mins: Norman takes aim
Another corner for Dons, this time it's to the far post for Cameron Norman, but the sting is taken out of his shot by a block, and Townsend grasps it
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on as Tomlinson forces a great save from Townsend to win a corner
42 mins: Payne drags it wide
More good football from the hosts as they have Newport hemmed in, but this time, Payne's effort is just wide of the upright
38 mins: Another chance
Yet more good football from the home side as they look to put this one well and truly to bed, Gilbey and Lofthouse again combine, Payne clips one into the box but it's just cut out before Kemp can get on the end of it
29 mins: GOAL! Dons are running riot!
It's 3-0, and it's nothing short of what they deserve, this time Alex Gilbey converting.
Ball over the top for Wearne to chase, he shrugs off his man, pulls Townsend out of position before squaring to Gilbey to sweep home.
They call it 'the sweaty' in FIFA, but we call it 3-0 here.
25 mins: Awful challenge
Aaron Wildig is a lucky man, as he goes scything in late on Lewis Bate from behind. Yellow card only