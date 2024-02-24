News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 3-0 Newport County - Second-half underway at Stadium MK

MK Dons play their fifth game in two weeks this afternoon, taking on Newport County at Stadium MK
By Toby Lock
Published 24th Feb 2024, 13:30 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 16:07 GMT
MK Dons vs Newport County - LIVE

16:07 GMT

Second-half

Back underway in the second.

Two changes at the break for Newport as Waite and Baker make way for Jameson and Jephcott

15:54 GMT

In the picture: Alex Gilbey

What a first-half!

Alex Gilbey thanks Stephen Wearne for the assist as MK Dons race into a 3-0 leadAlex Gilbey thanks Stephen Wearne for the assist as MK Dons race into a 3-0 lead
15:53 GMT

HALF-TIME: MK Dons 3-0 Newport County

That's as one-sided a game as you'll see for a while. Dominant from the off, Dons are 3-0 up and it possibly should be more comfortable too.

Kemp, Payne and Gilbey on the scoresheet, with Tomlinson, Lofthouse and Tomlinson all coming close afterwards too.

A really good performance thus far.

15:51 GMT

45+5 mins: Kemp breaks

Big burst from Kemp over half-way, offloads to Wearne and seeks the return, but the pass is just out of his reach. Needed to be tighter that ball.

15:48 GMT

45+2 mins: Norman takes aim

Another corner for Dons, this time it's to the far post for Cameron Norman, but the sting is taken out of his shot by a block, and Townsend grasps it

15:46 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on as Tomlinson forces a great save from Townsend to win a corner

15:43 GMT

42 mins: Payne drags it wide

More good football from the hosts as they have Newport hemmed in, but this time, Payne's effort is just wide of the upright

15:39 GMT

38 mins: Another chance

Yet more good football from the home side as they look to put this one well and truly to bed, Gilbey and Lofthouse again combine, Payne clips one into the box but it's just cut out before Kemp can get on the end of it

15:31 GMT

29 mins: GOAL! Dons are running riot!

It's 3-0, and it's nothing short of what they deserve, this time Alex Gilbey converting.

Ball over the top for Wearne to chase, he shrugs off his man, pulls Townsend out of position before squaring to Gilbey to sweep home.

They call it 'the sweaty' in FIFA, but we call it 3-0 here.

15:26 GMT

25 mins: Awful challenge

Aaron Wildig is a lucky man, as he goes scything in late on Lewis Bate from behind. Yellow card only

