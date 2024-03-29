MK Dons 3-0 Walsall - Gilbey fires in Dons' third

Live

16:32 GMT

In the picture: The difference maker

What an impact Max Dean has had on this game!

16:30 GMT

72 mins: Drilled just wide

Fierce strike from Bate from the edge of the box, proper drilled it but it thumps off the advertising board

16:27 GMT

69 mins: Here come the changes

Lewington replaces Dan Harvie

Kemp meanwhile comes on for Wearne

16:26 GMT

68 mins: Gordon into the book

He's furious, Liam Gordon after running the ball out of play, he's chucked the ball away and goes into the book.

Dean Lewington and Dan Kemp meanwhile waiting to come on

16:25 GMT

66 mins: O'Hora over the bar

But over his OWN crossbar by the Irishman, who somehow rainbow flicks it up after he felt he was fouled by Matt in the six-yard box

16:24 GMT

65 mins: Two changes for Walsall

Donervan Daniel and Brandon Comley off, Jamille Matt and Aramide Oteh on

16:22 GMT

63 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it count this time

Dean slides Gilbey in behind again, and this time the captain makes no mistake! It's 3-0!

16:21 GMT

62 mins: It should be over

Dean has booted this game up in the sky. He's furious at not getting a free-kick, but then bounces up and pounces on another defensive mistake, he slides Gibley in who fires just wide

16:18 GMT

59 mins: GOAL! Dean buries the penalty

He was made to wait, but he's rattled the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0, and he's off celebrating with the Cowshed!

16:16 GMT

58 mins: Still waiting

We're waiting on this spot kick as Smith has hurt himself fouling Max Dean for the penalty.

Dean is stood off to the edge of the box with the ball, he's the man to take it.

