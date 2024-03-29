MK Dons 3-0 Walsall - Gilbey fires in Dons' third
MK Dons vs Walsall - LIVE
In the picture: The difference maker
What an impact Max Dean has had on this game!
72 mins: Drilled just wide
Fierce strike from Bate from the edge of the box, proper drilled it but it thumps off the advertising board
69 mins: Here come the changes
Lewington replaces Dan Harvie
Kemp meanwhile comes on for Wearne
68 mins: Gordon into the book
He's furious, Liam Gordon after running the ball out of play, he's chucked the ball away and goes into the book.
Dean Lewington and Dan Kemp meanwhile waiting to come on
66 mins: O'Hora over the bar
But over his OWN crossbar by the Irishman, who somehow rainbow flicks it up after he felt he was fouled by Matt in the six-yard box
65 mins: Two changes for Walsall
Donervan Daniel and Brandon Comley off, Jamille Matt and Aramide Oteh on
63 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it count this time
Dean slides Gilbey in behind again, and this time the captain makes no mistake! It's 3-0!
62 mins: It should be over
Dean has booted this game up in the sky. He's furious at not getting a free-kick, but then bounces up and pounces on another defensive mistake, he slides Gibley in who fires just wide
59 mins: GOAL! Dean buries the penalty
He was made to wait, but he's rattled the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0, and he's off celebrating with the Cowshed!
58 mins: Still waiting
We're waiting on this spot kick as Smith has hurt himself fouling Max Dean for the penalty.
Dean is stood off to the edge of the box with the ball, he's the man to take it.