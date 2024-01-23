MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon - Victory for MK Dons in the derby
MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK this evening
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - LIVE
FULL TIME! MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
Corrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, big win that!
All the work done in that first 21 minutes, but after two red cards in the second-half, it was pretty plain sailing for MK Dons!
94 mins: Bate takes aim
Another long-range effort, this time by Lewis Bate who is not long on. Saved again by Bass
90+2 mins: Harvie comes close
Danny Harvie takes aim from range, and Bass has to be at full stretch to tip it over
90 mins: Harrison has a go
Ellis Harrison's first involvement is to force Bass into another save as eight minutes goes up on the added time board
87 mins: Triple substitution
Dean, Kemp and Robson are given standing ovations as they leave the pitch, replaced by Lewis Bate, Mo Eisa and Ellis Harrison
83 mins: Free-kick
Joe Tomlinson doesn't know when to quit so dances through the defence, but is downed on the edge of the box. (No red card this time)
Kemp takes the free-kick but it's deflected behind for a corner
79 mins: Yellow card
Jack Payne goes into the book after taking down Gordon
76 mins: Tomlinson fires over
After AFC Wimbledon replace Tilley with Brown in a reshuffle again, Tomlinson fires the free-kick well over the bar
73 mins: RED CARD
The same scenario in repeat! This time Paul Kalambayi downs Dean as he races through on goal, straight red card
69 mins: Change for the visitors
Aron Sasu is replaced by Isaac Ogundere