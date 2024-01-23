News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon - Victory for MK Dons in the derby

MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK this evening

By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:25 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 21:50 GMT

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - LIVE

21:49 GMT

FULL TIME! MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon

Corrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, big win that!

All the work done in that first 21 minutes, but after two red cards in the second-half, it was pretty plain sailing for MK Dons!

21:45 GMT

94 mins: Bate takes aim

Another long-range effort, this time by Lewis Bate who is not long on. Saved again by Bass

21:42 GMT

90+2 mins: Harvie comes close

Danny Harvie takes aim from range, and Bass has to be at full stretch to tip it over

21:41 GMT

90 mins: Harrison has a go

Ellis Harrison's first involvement is to force Bass into another save as eight minutes goes up on the added time board

21:38 GMT

87 mins: Triple substitution

Dean, Kemp and Robson are given standing ovations as they leave the pitch, replaced by Lewis Bate, Mo Eisa and Ellis Harrison

21:34 GMT

83 mins: Free-kick

Joe Tomlinson doesn't know when to quit so dances through the defence, but is downed on the edge of the box. (No red card this time)

Kemp takes the free-kick but it's deflected behind for a corner

21:29 GMT

79 mins: Yellow card

Jack Payne goes into the book after taking down Gordon

21:27 GMT

76 mins: Tomlinson fires over

After AFC Wimbledon replace Tilley with Brown in a reshuffle again, Tomlinson fires the free-kick well over the bar

21:24 GMT

73 mins: RED CARD

The same scenario in repeat! This time Paul Kalambayi downs Dean as he races through on goal, straight red card

21:20 GMT

69 mins: Change for the visitors

Aron Sasu is replaced by Isaac Ogundere

