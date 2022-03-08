MK Dons 3-1 Cheltenham Town: Five wins in a row for Manning’s side

MK Dons will look to make it five wins out of five tonight when they take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:46 pm

MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK this evening

MK Dons 3-0 Cheltenham Town: LIVE

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:46

FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-1 Cheltenham Town

Never in doubt really, despite the scratchy nature of the second half. Parrott with a brace and well-deserved too, Eisa with his fourth in four starts.

A late one for Cheltenham to take a bit of shine off it but routine really.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:39

89 mins: GOAL Cheltenham pull one back

Kesler-Hayden believes he’s fouled but he loses possession on the edge of the box, the cross is deep for Will Boyle and he heads past Cumming to dirty that clean sheet

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:34

85 mins: GOAL It’s Parrott again!

As if one wasn’t enough, Corbeanu rolls him in, he has Kemp over but he goes it alone and picks out the bottom corner! Game over at 3-0.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:29

80 mins: Corbeanu has a go from range

Loooooooooong run from Corbeanu, gets to the edge of the box and fires in on goal but it’s straight at Evans. The first real effort on goal for the hosts in this half.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:26

79 mins: Eisa makes way for the final few minutes

Mo Eisa to get a breather for the final 12 minutes as Twine comes on to replace him. Standing ovation for Eisa after his 11th goal of the season.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:15

68 mins: Kasumu comes on

David Kasumu comes on for the final 22 minutes, Matt Smith makes way.

Decent outing for Smith, had a few opportunities to show what he’s capable of, and an assist for Parrott’s goal too.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:08

60 mins: Watson limping out of it

Tennai Watson is going to limp out here, Dan Kemp ready to come on. Cheltenham causing #MKDons a lot more problems in these first 15 minutes of the second half.

Good shout for a penalty from Cheltenham as the ball bounces up and hits Lewington on the hand.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 20:58

49 mins: Boyle causing his side problems

Boyle with the worst attempt at a Lewington I’ve ever seen, and rightfully didn’t get the free kick. Eisa nicks it off him but it doesn’t fall to Corbeanu and Cheltenham eventually clear

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 20:55

In the picture: Troy Parrott celebrates

Troy Parrott celebrates his long-awaited first goal since November
Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 20:53

Second half

MK Dons restart the game.

One change at the interval for Cheltenham, Mattie Pollock makes way for Sean Long as they go to a flat back four.

Cheltenham TownStadium MK