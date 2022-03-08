MK Dons 3-1 Cheltenham Town: Five wins in a row for Manning’s side
MK Dons will look to make it five wins out of five tonight when they take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK.
MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK this evening
MK Dons 3-0 Cheltenham Town: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:46
FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-1 Cheltenham Town
Never in doubt really, despite the scratchy nature of the second half. Parrott with a brace and well-deserved too, Eisa with his fourth in four starts.
A late one for Cheltenham to take a bit of shine off it but routine really.
89 mins: GOAL Cheltenham pull one back
Kesler-Hayden believes he’s fouled but he loses possession on the edge of the box, the cross is deep for Will Boyle and he heads past Cumming to dirty that clean sheet
85 mins: GOAL It’s Parrott again!
As if one wasn’t enough, Corbeanu rolls him in, he has Kemp over but he goes it alone and picks out the bottom corner! Game over at 3-0.
80 mins: Corbeanu has a go from range
Loooooooooong run from Corbeanu, gets to the edge of the box and fires in on goal but it’s straight at Evans. The first real effort on goal for the hosts in this half.
79 mins: Eisa makes way for the final few minutes
Mo Eisa to get a breather for the final 12 minutes as Twine comes on to replace him. Standing ovation for Eisa after his 11th goal of the season.
68 mins: Kasumu comes on
David Kasumu comes on for the final 22 minutes, Matt Smith makes way.
Decent outing for Smith, had a few opportunities to show what he’s capable of, and an assist for Parrott’s goal too.
60 mins: Watson limping out of it
Tennai Watson is going to limp out here, Dan Kemp ready to come on. Cheltenham causing #MKDons a lot more problems in these first 15 minutes of the second half.
Good shout for a penalty from Cheltenham as the ball bounces up and hits Lewington on the hand.
49 mins: Boyle causing his side problems
Boyle with the worst attempt at a Lewington I’ve ever seen, and rightfully didn’t get the free kick. Eisa nicks it off him but it doesn’t fall to Corbeanu and Cheltenham eventually clear
In the picture: Troy Parrott celebrates
Second half
MK Dons restart the game.
One change at the interval for Cheltenham, Mattie Pollock makes way for Sean Long as they go to a flat back four.