MK Dons 3-1 Crewe Alexandra - Dons claim victory over promotion rivals

MK Dons take on promotion rivals Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK this afternoon
By Toby Lock
Published 16th Mar 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT

MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - LIVE

16:57 GMT

FULL TIME!

That's all she wrote!

No goals added in the second-half, but their job was wrapped up at half-time.

Kemp was swiped at the end there as he looked to run the ball and clock out, he's getting treatment at the whistle

16:54 GMT

90+4 mins: Off target

Leigh takes aim but bends it well wide

16:54 GMT

90+3 mins: Crewe free-kick on the edge

Dangerous area for a free-kick for the visitors, Cam Norman guilty of the foul

16:50 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

16:48 GMT

88 mins: Crewe with another swap

Charlie Kirk comes on at the end here, replacing Ed Turns

16:45 GMT

85 mins: Kemp on the turn

Tomlinson's ball is asking a lot of Kemp as he tries to nip in ahead of Zak Williams but he scuffs the shot

16:44 GMT

83 mins: Gilbey denied again

Ellis Harrison pinches the ball, gets into the box and pulls it back for Gilbey who takes aim just inside the box which Booth saves well.

Kemp hasn't had a clear-cut effort yet but he's so close with all of these at the moment

16:42 GMT

81 mins: End-to-end

Crewe ride out that spell and race up the other end but after some ping-pong in the box, Dons eventually hack it clear.

Cooney makes way for Crewe as they replace him with Lewis Leigh

16:40 GMT

79 mins: Another great save

Having just made a top-drawer save to keep out, Booth is at again, denying Lofthouse this time from the edge of the box

16:38 GMT

79 mins: Gilbey denied

Good save from Booth to deny Gilbey after Dons pinch the ball 20 yards out. He had Kemp and Harrison for company but the skipper opted to go it himself

