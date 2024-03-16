MK Dons 3-1 Crewe Alexandra - Dons claim victory over promotion rivals
MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - LIVE
FULL TIME!
That's all she wrote!
No goals added in the second-half, but their job was wrapped up at half-time.
Kemp was swiped at the end there as he looked to run the ball and clock out, he's getting treatment at the whistle
90+4 mins: Off target
Leigh takes aim but bends it well wide
90+3 mins: Crewe free-kick on the edge
Dangerous area for a free-kick for the visitors, Cam Norman guilty of the foul
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
88 mins: Crewe with another swap
Charlie Kirk comes on at the end here, replacing Ed Turns
85 mins: Kemp on the turn
Tomlinson's ball is asking a lot of Kemp as he tries to nip in ahead of Zak Williams but he scuffs the shot
83 mins: Gilbey denied again
Ellis Harrison pinches the ball, gets into the box and pulls it back for Gilbey who takes aim just inside the box which Booth saves well.
Kemp hasn't had a clear-cut effort yet but he's so close with all of these at the moment
81 mins: End-to-end
Crewe ride out that spell and race up the other end but after some ping-pong in the box, Dons eventually hack it clear.
Cooney makes way for Crewe as they replace him with Lewis Leigh
79 mins: Another great save
Having just made a top-drawer save to keep out, Booth is at again, denying Lofthouse this time from the edge of the box
79 mins: Gilbey denied
Good save from Booth to deny Gilbey after Dons pinch the ball 20 yards out. He had Kemp and Harrison for company but the skipper opted to go it himself