MK Dons 3-1 Crewe Alexandra - Four wins in a row for Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Oct 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 16:58 BST
MK Dons are in action in League Two this afternoon, taking on Crewe Alexandra.

16:57 BST

Full-time: MK Dons 3-1 Crewe Alexandra

The late goal takes the shine off the win a little at the end, but it’s three more points in the bag for Dons as they make it four in a row and up into the automatic promotion places!

16:57 BST

100 mins: GOAL - Crewe get one back

Crewe have one back. Corner comes in, MacGillivray a long way to get near it, but he flaps at it, and Louis Moult swipes it home

16:53 BST

96 mins: Deflected

Hepburn-Murphy finds Mellish with pace to burn, his cross is cut out but it comes back to Hepburn-Murphy, his shot has the sting taken out of it and Booth saves

16:51 BST

95 mins: Over the bar

Credit to Crewe, they’ve not entirely given up hope here. Agius takes aim from range but fires it way over

16:46 BST

Stoppage time

Nine minutes to be added on

16:42 BST

86 mins: Over the bar

A wild effort from substitute Louis Moult who fires miles over the bar.

Dons make their final change - Gilbey gets a standing ovation as he makes way for Thompson-Sommers

16:37 BSTUpdated 16:37 BST

81 mins: Crewe sub

Hutchinson off, Finney on.

The third goal has really sucked the life out of this game, but that’s just as Dons will want

16:32 BST

76 mins: Triple sub

Hepburn-Murphy on for Mendez-Laing

Crowley on for Kelly

Thompson replaces Sanders

16:31 BST

74 mins: Carrying on

MacGillivray looks like he will carry on after a lengthy spell of treatment.

Crowley, Thompson and Hepburn-Murphy waiting to come on meanwhile for Dons

16:26 BST

70 mins: Nasty one

Crewe cross, both Ekpiteta and MacGillvray go for it and the pair collide, the keeper coming off the worst. He’s in need of treatment, didn’t look comfortable at all

16:24 BST

67 mins: Changes

A double for Crewe as Lankester and Thomas make way for Agius and Holicek.

The home fans starting to make some noise now with their side on course for a fourth league win in a row

16:20 BST

63 mins: Shoot the football!

Nemane again, screaming for the ball on the edge, gets it but wastes the chance to shoot, takes too many touches and gets it stuck under his feet before going down, no penalty.

It’s his last involvement, he’s replaced by returning Joe Tomlinson

16:14 BST

57 mins: GOAL! Gilbey again!

Nemane capitalises on a duff touch from Hutchinson, he’s through on goal. But he takes so much time, the opportunity to shoot dries up, he pulls it back for Gibley to rocket in another.

It’s 3-0!

16:08 BSTUpdated 16:09 BST

52 mins: Booked

Collar steps on the ankles of Max Sanders and goes into the book.

That’s four yellows for Dons now

16:07 BST

50 mins: Booked

Paterson into the book for delaying Crewe retaking a free-kick after they took it 10 yards from where they should’ve

16:05 BST

49 mins: As you were

Still a scrappy affair after the restart, both sides looking to boom balls forwards, defences on top thus far.

Attendance: 6,911 (483)

16:01 BST

Second-half

Back underway here, Crewe made a change at the break: Moult on for Lunt

15:47 BST

Half-time: MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Not a pretty watch, but goals from midfield duo Collar and Gilbey see Dons comfortably in at the break.

Crewe have looked threatening, but haven’t really caused MacGillivray much to worry about.

