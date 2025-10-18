MK Dons 3-1 Crewe Alexandra - Four wins in a row for Dons
MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - LIVE
Full-time: MK Dons 3-1 Crewe Alexandra
The late goal takes the shine off the win a little at the end, but it’s three more points in the bag for Dons as they make it four in a row and up into the automatic promotion places!
100 mins: GOAL - Crewe get one back
Crewe have one back. Corner comes in, MacGillivray a long way to get near it, but he flaps at it, and Louis Moult swipes it home
96 mins: Deflected
Hepburn-Murphy finds Mellish with pace to burn, his cross is cut out but it comes back to Hepburn-Murphy, his shot has the sting taken out of it and Booth saves
95 mins: Over the bar
Credit to Crewe, they’ve not entirely given up hope here. Agius takes aim from range but fires it way over
Stoppage time
Nine minutes to be added on
86 mins: Over the bar
A wild effort from substitute Louis Moult who fires miles over the bar.
Dons make their final change - Gilbey gets a standing ovation as he makes way for Thompson-Sommers
81 mins: Crewe sub
Hutchinson off, Finney on.
The third goal has really sucked the life out of this game, but that’s just as Dons will want
76 mins: Triple sub
Hepburn-Murphy on for Mendez-Laing
Crowley on for Kelly
Thompson replaces Sanders
74 mins: Carrying on
MacGillivray looks like he will carry on after a lengthy spell of treatment.
Crowley, Thompson and Hepburn-Murphy waiting to come on meanwhile for Dons
70 mins: Nasty one
Crewe cross, both Ekpiteta and MacGillvray go for it and the pair collide, the keeper coming off the worst. He’s in need of treatment, didn’t look comfortable at all
67 mins: Changes
A double for Crewe as Lankester and Thomas make way for Agius and Holicek.
The home fans starting to make some noise now with their side on course for a fourth league win in a row
63 mins: Shoot the football!
Nemane again, screaming for the ball on the edge, gets it but wastes the chance to shoot, takes too many touches and gets it stuck under his feet before going down, no penalty.
It’s his last involvement, he’s replaced by returning Joe Tomlinson
57 mins: GOAL! Gilbey again!
Nemane capitalises on a duff touch from Hutchinson, he’s through on goal. But he takes so much time, the opportunity to shoot dries up, he pulls it back for Gibley to rocket in another.
It’s 3-0!
52 mins: Booked
Collar steps on the ankles of Max Sanders and goes into the book.
That’s four yellows for Dons now
50 mins: Booked
Paterson into the book for delaying Crewe retaking a free-kick after they took it 10 yards from where they should’ve
49 mins: As you were
Still a scrappy affair after the restart, both sides looking to boom balls forwards, defences on top thus far.
Attendance: 6,911 (483)
Second-half
Back underway here, Crewe made a change at the break: Moult on for Lunt
Half-time: MK Dons 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
Not a pretty watch, but goals from midfield duo Collar and Gilbey see Dons comfortably in at the break.
Crewe have looked threatening, but haven’t really caused MacGillivray much to worry about.