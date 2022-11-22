News you can trust since 1981

LiveMK Dons 3-1 Newport County: Dons progress into Thursday’s draw

MK Dons take on Newport County this evening at Stadium MK with their eyes on a spot in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy

By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 8:58pm
<p>MK Dons take on Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening </p>

MK Dons 3-1 Newport County - LIVE

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:57

FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-1 Newport County

Never really challenged, never really needed to get out of third gear. Burns, Dennis and Grigg with the goals, Tucker with a late unfortunate OG.

Through into the next round.

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:47

85 mins: GOAL - An own goal goes Newport’s way

Newport get on back. There’s a double deflection there, I think Tucker’s got the last touch, Cumming wrong-footed.

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:41

80 mins: Oyegoke comes close

No-one wanted to stop Oyegoke there, so he barges in and smashes one goalwards but Townsend keeps it out

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:40

79 mins: GOAL - Grigg makes sure

Brilliant from McEachran in the centre of the park, Robson with the through ball, Grigg keeps onside and races into the box, beats Townsend and sends MK Dons into Thursday’s draw.

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:35

73 mins: Newport with a chance

They’re going long now, the visitors and they almost get one back through Declan Drysdale as he gets on the end of a ball launched into the box, Cumming has to claw it away

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:25

63 mins: Dennis takes a hit and that’s his time

Dennis gets on the end of Burns’ cross but gets a hit in the air and can’t continue. He’s replaced by Will Grigg, while Deoy makes way for Josh McEachran

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:21

60 mins: GOAL - Dennis makes it 2-0

Oyegoke’s strike is well-hit, it’s deflected and Townsend is committed, Dennis is in the right place at the right time to smash it home at the near post.

Dons now in total control

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:15

52 mins: First change for Dons

Nathan Holland will get a run-out, replacing Louie Barry. Not a lot shown from the Villa man tonight, but he’s not alone in that.

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:06

Second half

We’re back underway at Stadium MK, Dons getting the game restarted

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 20:06

In the picture: Darragh Burns gives Dons the lead

Darragh Burns’ overhead kick is the difference between the sides at the moment
