LiveMK Dons 3-1 Newport County: Dons progress into Thursday’s draw
MK Dons take on Newport County this evening at Stadium MK with their eyes on a spot in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy
MK Dons take on Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening
MK Dons 3-1 Newport County - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-1 Newport County
Never really challenged, never really needed to get out of third gear. Burns, Dennis and Grigg with the goals, Tucker with a late unfortunate OG.
Through into the next round.
85 mins: GOAL - An own goal goes Newport’s way
Newport get on back. There’s a double deflection there, I think Tucker’s got the last touch, Cumming wrong-footed.
80 mins: Oyegoke comes close
No-one wanted to stop Oyegoke there, so he barges in and smashes one goalwards but Townsend keeps it out
79 mins: GOAL - Grigg makes sure
Brilliant from McEachran in the centre of the park, Robson with the through ball, Grigg keeps onside and races into the box, beats Townsend and sends MK Dons into Thursday’s draw.
73 mins: Newport with a chance
They’re going long now, the visitors and they almost get one back through Declan Drysdale as he gets on the end of a ball launched into the box, Cumming has to claw it away
63 mins: Dennis takes a hit and that’s his time
Dennis gets on the end of Burns’ cross but gets a hit in the air and can’t continue. He’s replaced by Will Grigg, while Deoy makes way for Josh McEachran
60 mins: GOAL - Dennis makes it 2-0
Oyegoke’s strike is well-hit, it’s deflected and Townsend is committed, Dennis is in the right place at the right time to smash it home at the near post.
Dons now in total control
52 mins: First change for Dons
Nathan Holland will get a run-out, replacing Louie Barry. Not a lot shown from the Villa man tonight, but he’s not alone in that.
Second half
We’re back underway at Stadium MK, Dons getting the game restarted