MK Dons 3-1 Salford City - All over at Stadium MK as Dons win

MK Dons come up against Salford City this afternoon at Stadium MK
By Toby Lock
Published 9th Mar 2024, 13:34 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 17:02 GMT
MK Dons vs Salford City - LIVE

17:02 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons have won it!

A second-half passing without a lot of incident really, MK Dons seeing out the game in comfort to claim a second win in a week

16:57 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

16:55 GMT

89 mins: Dons with their final change

Lewis Bate will come off at the death here, replaced by Cameron Norman

16:53 GMT

86 mins: Salford's final change

Luamba comes off after a gritty show on the Salford right, replaced by Kyrell Malcolm

16:47 GMT

81 mins: Another Dons swap

Jack Payne gets the final 10 minutes off, he's replaced by Ethan Robson

16:46 GMT

79 mins: Nearly the best OG you'll see

Vassell almost with egg on his face there as he launches the ball back to his keeper from just about half-way, Cairns has to launch himself at it just to get it behind for a corner

16:44 GMT

77 mins: More Salford changes

Callum Morton replaces Ammies skipper Elliot Watt

16:40 GMT

74 mins: More bookings

Tilt and Harrison shown yellow cards there we think for some more scuffling

16:39 GMT

72 mins: Getting scrappy

Starting to get a bit messy now, with some scrappy challenges and scuffles going on all over the pitch.

Connor McAleny into the book for a foul, while Harrison and Vassell are going at each other too, out of sight of the ref

16:35 GMT

67 mins: Kelly tips over

Good save from Kelly, he had to watch as Chesters' effort took a deflection off Tomlinson and looped towards goal, the keeper tipping over

