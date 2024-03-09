MK Dons 3-1 Salford City - All over at Stadium MK as Dons win
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Salford City - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons have won it!
A second-half passing without a lot of incident really, MK Dons seeing out the game in comfort to claim a second win in a week
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: Dons with their final change
Lewis Bate will come off at the death here, replaced by Cameron Norman
86 mins: Salford's final change
Luamba comes off after a gritty show on the Salford right, replaced by Kyrell Malcolm
81 mins: Another Dons swap
Jack Payne gets the final 10 minutes off, he's replaced by Ethan Robson
79 mins: Nearly the best OG you'll see
Vassell almost with egg on his face there as he launches the ball back to his keeper from just about half-way, Cairns has to launch himself at it just to get it behind for a corner
77 mins: More Salford changes
Callum Morton replaces Ammies skipper Elliot Watt
74 mins: More bookings
Tilt and Harrison shown yellow cards there we think for some more scuffling
72 mins: Getting scrappy
Starting to get a bit messy now, with some scrappy challenges and scuffles going on all over the pitch.
Connor McAleny into the book for a foul, while Harrison and Vassell are going at each other too, out of sight of the ref
67 mins: Kelly tips over
Good save from Kelly, he had to watch as Chesters' effort took a deflection off Tomlinson and looped towards goal, the keeper tipping over