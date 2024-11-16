MK Dons 3-2 Cheltenham Town - Dons win to make it five in a row
MK Dons vs Cheltenham Town - LIVE
FULL TIME! Five in a row for MK Dons!
Well... they were not much good for the majority of that game, but there was a plan b, and his name was Ellis Harrison!
MK Dons win it, they’re up to fifth and a point off the automatic places!
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
88 mins: Triple change for Town
Pett, Taylor an Bowman on, Bakar, Thomas and Payne off
86 mins: GOAL! Maguire!!
What a turnaround! The corner is towards Harrison, he nods it down into a crowd of feet, and Maguire sweeps it home!
Dons lead 3-2!
85 mins: Lucky
Oooooh Shipley is a lucky boy, he looks like he’s fouled Nemane, but he gets his cross in and its out for a corner
79 mins: Cheltenham make another change
Looks like Cheltenham are going defensive as Miller makes way for Shipley
Today's attendance
Attendance: 7,333 (458)
75 mins: GOAL! Dons are level!
After being rubbish, frankly, for the majority of this game, Dons are level!
A neat flick from Harrison frees Hogan, he tries to round Day, it flicks up for the Welshman and he bundles in the equaliser!
2-2
69 mins: Dons with their fourth change
Wearne makes way for Harrison. Three strikers on the field now for Dons
68 mins: Cheltenham make a change
Joel Colwill makes way for Liam Dulson as Ellis Harrison preps himself on the touchline for MK Dons
64 mins: Another set piece
Another Cheltenham corner which Dons cannot deal with. Young again taking aim from the edge but it’s tipped over by McGill for another corner... And they do it again. This time Young leaves it for Bakare to fire just over
55 mins: Maguire at fault
Maguire’s control with his chest is weak, and it spins behind him for a two-on-one, but Lewington to the rescue to put it behind for a corner.
And it’s the same routine for the opening goal, swung out to an unmarked Young, but this time McGill gathers
53 mins: Edgy start
Not really sure what Dons’ plan is as yet in this second-half, but it seems very ‘hit and hope’ at the moment.
Joe White picks the ball up 30 yards out, sees no-one around him, so goes it alone, his cross is into the arms of the keeper though
Second-half
Double change at the break for Dons - Kane Thompson-Sommers makes way for Liam Kelly.
Joe Tomlinson is also making way for Callum Hendry.
And we’re off in the second-half
HALF-TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Cheltenham Town
Not a great 45 minutes for Dons, but their fortunes looked better after the goal.
Poor from set pieces, not providing a lot of attacking threats either, Dons need to pull their socks up in the second-half
45+4 mins: Gilbey wins a corner
Hogan breaks down the left this time, crosses it back towards the edge of the box, Gilbey slips, gets up, takes aim, and the shot is deflected over the top
45+2 mins: Williams in trouble
He’s probably been Dons’ best player in the first-half, but MJ Williams is receiving treatment here, and doesn’t look good.
He’ll have to make way, Lewington will replace him om the stroke of half-time.
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added on
