MK Dons 3-2 Cheltenham Town - Dons win to make it five in a row

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Nov 2024, 13:42 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 16:55 GMT
MK Dons seek a fifth consecutive league win this afternoon as they take on Cheltenham Town

MK Dons vs Cheltenham Town - LIVE

16:55 GMT

FULL TIME! Five in a row for MK Dons!

Well... they were not much good for the majority of that game, but there was a plan b, and his name was Ellis Harrison!

MK Dons win it, they’re up to fifth and a point off the automatic places!

16:50 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

16:49 GMT

88 mins: Triple change for Town

Pett, Taylor an Bowman on, Bakar, Thomas and Payne off

16:46 GMT

86 mins: GOAL! Maguire!!

What a turnaround! The corner is towards Harrison, he nods it down into a crowd of feet, and Maguire sweeps it home!

Dons lead 3-2!

16:46 GMT

85 mins: Lucky

Oooooh Shipley is a lucky boy, he looks like he’s fouled Nemane, but he gets his cross in and its out for a corner

16:39 GMT

79 mins: Cheltenham make another change

Looks like Cheltenham are going defensive as Miller makes way for Shipley

16:37 GMT

Today's attendance

Attendance: 7,333 (458)

16:36 GMT

75 mins: GOAL! Dons are level!

After being rubbish, frankly, for the majority of this game, Dons are level!

A neat flick from Harrison frees Hogan, he tries to round Day, it flicks up for the Welshman and he bundles in the equaliser!

2-2

16:29 GMT

69 mins: Dons with their fourth change

Wearne makes way for Harrison. Three strikers on the field now for Dons

16:28 GMTUpdated 16:28 GMT

68 mins: Cheltenham make a change

Joel Colwill makes way for Liam Dulson as Ellis Harrison preps himself on the touchline for MK Dons

16:25 GMT

64 mins: Another set piece

Another Cheltenham corner which Dons cannot deal with. Young again taking aim from the edge but it’s tipped over by McGill for another corner... And they do it again. This time Young leaves it for Bakare to fire just over

16:16 GMT

55 mins: Maguire at fault

Maguire’s control with his chest is weak, and it spins behind him for a two-on-one, but Lewington to the rescue to put it behind for a corner.

And it’s the same routine for the opening goal, swung out to an unmarked Young, but this time McGill gathers

16:14 GMT

53 mins: Edgy start

Not really sure what Dons’ plan is as yet in this second-half, but it seems very ‘hit and hope’ at the moment.

Joe White picks the ball up 30 yards out, sees no-one around him, so goes it alone, his cross is into the arms of the keeper though

16:05 GMT

Second-half

Double change at the break for Dons - Kane Thompson-Sommers makes way for Liam Kelly.

Joe Tomlinson is also making way for Callum Hendry.

And we’re off in the second-half

15:51 GMT

HALF-TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Cheltenham Town

Not a great 45 minutes for Dons, but their fortunes looked better after the goal.

Poor from set pieces, not providing a lot of attacking threats either, Dons need to pull their socks up in the second-half

15:50 GMT

45+4 mins: Gilbey wins a corner

Hogan breaks down the left this time, crosses it back towards the edge of the box, Gilbey slips, gets up, takes aim, and the shot is deflected over the top

15:48 GMT

45+2 mins: Williams in trouble

He’s probably been Dons’ best player in the first-half, but MJ Williams is receiving treatment here, and doesn’t look good.

He’ll have to make way, Lewington will replace him om the stroke of half-time.

15:45 GMT

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added on

