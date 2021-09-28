MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town: Get the latest from Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:53 pm

View from the press box

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:52

The League One table this evening

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:49

Read the report after a cracking game at Stadium MK

MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town: Twine’s hat-trick cancelled out by Cod Army

MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:41

Full time: MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town

A really good game to watch, wide open defensively though and Dons were made to pay for it. Each of Fleetwood’s goals were a bit too easy for my liking, but a terrific hat-trick from Scott Twine.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:35

90 mins: Lewington comes on late doors

The skipper replaces Zak Jules

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:33

GOAL! 89 mins: Fleetwood are level

Dons were criticised by Liam Manning on Saturday for not seeing the game out comfortably against Wycombe and they’ve conceded late this time around as Daniel Batty fires in the equaliser after Dons didn’t deal well enough with the corner.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:28

84 mins: Kasumu’s return!

The midfielder returns to action after missing all but the opening game, he’s replaced Troy Parrott

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:24

80 mins: Still on a knife-edge

Jules with the silky skills to get into the penalty area after being trapped in the corner, pulls it back to Eisa but it’s blocked at close range.

Double change for the visitors as Simon Grayson looks to get his side back into it.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:18

GOAL! 73 mins: Twine with the hat-trick!

What a free-kick, what a hat-trick! It clips the bottom of the crossbar on it’s way in, and MK Dons are in front!

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:17

72 mins: Eisa comes on

After five games out, Mo Eisa returns for the final 19 mins. He’s replacing Max Watters.

Scott Twine meanwhile is lining one up for his hat-trick about 22-yards out,

