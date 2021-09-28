MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town: Get the latest from Stadium MK
MK Dons will look to make it five home wins in a row tonight when they take on Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this evening
Get the latest from Stadium MK
LIVE: MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:53
View from the press box
The League One table this evening
Read the report after a cracking game at Stadium MK
MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town: Twine’s hat-trick cancelled out by Cod Army
MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town
Full time: MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town
A really good game to watch, wide open defensively though and Dons were made to pay for it. Each of Fleetwood’s goals were a bit too easy for my liking, but a terrific hat-trick from Scott Twine.
90 mins: Lewington comes on late doors
The skipper replaces Zak Jules
GOAL! 89 mins: Fleetwood are level
Dons were criticised by Liam Manning on Saturday for not seeing the game out comfortably against Wycombe and they’ve conceded late this time around as Daniel Batty fires in the equaliser after Dons didn’t deal well enough with the corner.
84 mins: Kasumu’s return!
The midfielder returns to action after missing all but the opening game, he’s replaced Troy Parrott
80 mins: Still on a knife-edge
Jules with the silky skills to get into the penalty area after being trapped in the corner, pulls it back to Eisa but it’s blocked at close range.
Double change for the visitors as Simon Grayson looks to get his side back into it.
GOAL! 73 mins: Twine with the hat-trick!
What a free-kick, what a hat-trick! It clips the bottom of the crossbar on it’s way in, and MK Dons are in front!
72 mins: Eisa comes on
After five games out, Mo Eisa returns for the final 19 mins. He’s replacing Max Watters.
Scott Twine meanwhile is lining one up for his hat-trick about 22-yards out,