MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United: Get the latest from Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 5:10 pm

MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United: LIVE from Stadium MK

Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 17:10

Read the match report at the whistle

MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United: Twine and Watters bag braces in comfortable Dons win

MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 17:04

FULL TIME! MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United

A routine second-half performance in the end for Dons as they see the game out into the 100th minute to claim the three points and move up to fifth.

Watters got his second with 14 minutes to go to really make sure, but that Smith goal will be frustrating for the hosts as their quest for a clean sheet goes on.

Still, if that’s the worst thing to happen to them, it’s not all bad is it?!

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:55

Stoppage time extra

After the five minute board was held up initially, Williams’ injury means there will be closer to 10 minutes added on at the end.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:53

90 mins: Head injury for Williams halts play for a spell

George Williams is great in the air, we all know that, but he came towering in and clashed heads with Harry Darling and left him floored. He’s up, bandaged and playing on but there should be a lengthy spell of stoppage time.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:44

GOAL 81 mins: Clean sheet gets dirtied as Cambridge score

Williams breaks down the right, pulls it back for Smith to convert as Cambridge get a goal ending the chances of a clean sheet.

4-1

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:42

80 mins: Kioso comes off

Looks like Peter Kioso took a bang to the head in the aftermath of that Watters goal, he’s had to come off. Aden Baldwin comes on to replace him for the final 10 mins.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:38

GOAL! 77 mins: Watters bags another!

Twine intercepts a terrible pass about 30 yards from the Cambridge goal, he spots Watters’ run, lifts him over the top and lashes it in. 4-0!

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:38

75 mins: Cambridge hit the bar

Sam Smith gets above Daniel Harvie at the back post as Cambridge loop a high ball into the box, and though it thumps the bar, the offside flag rules off the chance out.

Tennai Watson meanwhile replaces Daniel Harvie.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:30

69 mins: Robson returns

Ethan Robson has been out for the last month with hamstring trouble, but he’s back this afternoon replacing Josh McEachran.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:26

65 mins: Kioso comes close

MK Dons play their best football of the half, Kasumu wins the ball in midfield, has Watters ahead but plays it to Kioso out wide, the wing-back fires across Mitov and though the keeper looks to have got a touch to it, it’s out for a goal kick.

