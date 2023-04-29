News you can trust since 1981
Live

MK Dons 4-4 Barnsley: Barnsley draw level late on

MK Dons can secure their League One status in their final game at Stadium MK of the season this afternoon but it will need them to get past Barnsley first

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 4-4 Barnsley - LIVE

Show new updates
16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on here

16:46 BST

87 mins: GOAL - Barnsley are level

Unbelievable. What has happened here? Max Watters gets his second, getting in front of Cumming to score at the near post.

16:43 BST

85 mins: Triple change

Leko replaced by Dean

Eisa replaced by Grigg

Kaikai replaced by Jules

16:40 BST

80 mins: Cumming to the rescue

The keeper punches clear, palms clear and then flies across his line to keep it at 4-3 as Nicky Cadden unleashes a fierce left-footed volley.

NOT LIKE THIS, PLEASE!

16:36 BST

77 mins: Double change for Dons

Grant and McEachran make way for Johnson and Devoy.McEachran was on a booking and just looked like he was about to throw himself into one so a clever move there from Jackson to withdraw him

16:34 BST

75 mins: GOAL - Watters gets another one for Barnsley

Not like this please... Watters fires in against his former club and all of a sudden, there’s only a goal in it.

Tension back in the air.

16:33 BST

73 mins: GOAL! Barnsley pull one back

Max Watters does really well there, skipping through the defence, past Tucker, unselfishly slides it to Norwood who has an easy finish

16:28 BST

69 mins: GOAL! Dons are flying!

McEachran’s corner, O’Hora heads in Dons’ fourth!

16:27 BST

68 mins: Dons want more

Tennai Watson tests the keeper from range, forces Isted into a save

16:26 BST

66 mins: Elsewhere

Cambridge have doubled their lead against Accrington, Morecambe have drawn level with Lincoln City after trailing 2-0, and Oxford are leading Forest Green by the same score.

Luke Thomas has a shot from range which Cumming easily gathers

