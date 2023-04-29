MK Dons 4-4 Barnsley: Barnsley draw level late on
MK Dons can secure their League One status in their final game at Stadium MK of the season this afternoon but it will need them to get past Barnsley first
MK Dons 4-4 Barnsley - LIVE
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on here
87 mins: GOAL - Barnsley are level
Unbelievable. What has happened here? Max Watters gets his second, getting in front of Cumming to score at the near post.
85 mins: Triple change
Leko replaced by Dean
Eisa replaced by Grigg
Kaikai replaced by Jules
80 mins: Cumming to the rescue
The keeper punches clear, palms clear and then flies across his line to keep it at 4-3 as Nicky Cadden unleashes a fierce left-footed volley.
NOT LIKE THIS, PLEASE!
77 mins: Double change for Dons
Grant and McEachran make way for Johnson and Devoy.McEachran was on a booking and just looked like he was about to throw himself into one so a clever move there from Jackson to withdraw him
75 mins: GOAL - Watters gets another one for Barnsley
Not like this please... Watters fires in against his former club and all of a sudden, there’s only a goal in it.
Tension back in the air.
73 mins: GOAL! Barnsley pull one back
Max Watters does really well there, skipping through the defence, past Tucker, unselfishly slides it to Norwood who has an easy finish
69 mins: GOAL! Dons are flying!
McEachran’s corner, O’Hora heads in Dons’ fourth!
68 mins: Dons want more
Tennai Watson tests the keeper from range, forces Isted into a save
66 mins: Elsewhere
Cambridge have doubled their lead against Accrington, Morecambe have drawn level with Lincoln City after trailing 2-0, and Oxford are leading Forest Green by the same score.
Luke Thomas has a shot from range which Cumming easily gathers