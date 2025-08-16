MK Dons 5-0 Cheltenham Town - A rout for MK Dons
MK Dons vs Cheltenham Town - LIVE
FULL TIME! MK Dons 5-0 Cheltenham
That’s a big win, their first at home since March, and done in some style.
Goals from Sanders, Gilbey and Paterson blew Cheltenham in the first-half, before Hepburn-Murphy and Nemane score their first goals for the club in the second-half as it ends 5-0!
94 mins: Close
They’re not letting up at the end here, Kelly plays a deep corner towards Sanders who volleys just wide
Stoppage time
Five minutes
89 mins: Subs
Final double for Cheltenham - Jude-Boyd and Broom make way for Harmon and Tustin
83 mins: Dive
Tragic dive from Archer in the box, booked
80 mins: GOAL! Five!
And it’s FIVE!
Aaron Nemane rattles home from just inside the box after Jonathan Leko’s effort is blocked.
5-0!
75 mins: Subs
Marvin Ekpiteta replaces Gethin Jones, and Will Collar is replaced by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans
74 mins: Booked
Will Collar bundles over Bickerstaff just in front of goal, he goes into the book.
Lemonheigh-Evans and Ekpiteta waiting to come on for Dons
70 mins: Offside
Silky from Sanders in the centre of the park, he spins his man and feeds Nemane, who first-time crosses towards Hogan, it’s just over him and his run came just a bit too early, the flag is up
66 mins: Subs
Three subs for MK Dons, and it’s the whole front line.
Mendez-Laing, Paterson and Hepburn-Murphy make way for Leko, Hogan and Nemane
Attendance: 6,772 (365)
61 mins: GOAL! Dons put it to bed
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has his goal! He’s fully deserved it this season, and he’s put through by Paterson, shakes off his defender, and is through on goal, rolling the ball past Day to make it 4-0 via the base of the post!
60 mins: Close
Tomlinson with a free-kick on the byline, it narrowly flies over Day’s head
58 mins: Save
Martin takes it right-footed, MacGillivray makes a good save to his right
57 mins: Free-kick
Gilbey gives away a free-kick in decent range, about 22 yards out for Cheltenham.
Martin over it
56 mins: Changes
Young is replaced by Josh Martin (once of this parish)
Miller is replaced by Jake Bickerstaff
54 mins: Chance
A series of small errors from Dons lead to a decent opening for Ethon Archer, but he gets his lines completely wrong and sends it high and wide
53 mins: Save
Gilbey goes for the acrobatic, over the shoulder volley but it’s harmless and Day can gather
49 mins: Mendez-Laing on the burst
Big break forwards from Mendez-Laing, bursts down the right, he beats Jude-Boyd for pace and fires on goal but Day is a match for it