MK Dons 5-0 Cheltenham Town - A rout for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Aug 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 16:54 BST
MK Dons are back in action at Stadium MK this afternoon, taking ion Cheltenham Town.

MK Dons vs Cheltenham Town - LIVE

16:54 BST

FULL TIME! MK Dons 5-0 Cheltenham

That’s a big win, their first at home since March, and done in some style.

Goals from Sanders, Gilbey and Paterson blew Cheltenham in the first-half, before Hepburn-Murphy and Nemane score their first goals for the club in the second-half as it ends 5-0!

16:52 BST

94 mins: Close

They’re not letting up at the end here, Kelly plays a deep corner towards Sanders who volleys just wide

16:48 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes

16:47 BST

89 mins: Subs

Final double for Cheltenham - Jude-Boyd and Broom make way for Harmon and Tustin

16:41 BST

83 mins: Dive

Tragic dive from Archer in the box, booked

16:38 BST

80 mins: GOAL! Five!

And it’s FIVE!

Aaron Nemane rattles home from just inside the box after Jonathan Leko’s effort is blocked.

5-0!

16:33 BST

75 mins: Subs

Marvin Ekpiteta replaces Gethin Jones, and Will Collar is replaced by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

16:32 BST

74 mins: Booked

Will Collar bundles over Bickerstaff just in front of goal, he goes into the book.

Lemonheigh-Evans and Ekpiteta waiting to come on for Dons

16:29 BST

70 mins: Offside

Silky from Sanders in the centre of the park, he spins his man and feeds Nemane, who first-time crosses towards Hogan, it’s just over him and his run came just a bit too early, the flag is up

16:25 BST

66 mins: Subs

Three subs for MK Dons, and it’s the whole front line.

Mendez-Laing, Paterson and Hepburn-Murphy make way for Leko, Hogan and Nemane

Attendance: 6,772 (365)

16:20 BST

61 mins: GOAL! Dons put it to bed

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has his goal! He’s fully deserved it this season, and he’s put through by Paterson, shakes off his defender, and is through on goal, rolling the ball past Day to make it 4-0 via the base of the post!

16:19 BST

60 mins: Close

Tomlinson with a free-kick on the byline, it narrowly flies over Day’s head

16:16 BST

58 mins: Save

Martin takes it right-footed, MacGillivray makes a good save to his right

16:15 BST

57 mins: Free-kick

Gilbey gives away a free-kick in decent range, about 22 yards out for Cheltenham.

Martin over it

16:14 BST

56 mins: Changes

Young is replaced by Josh Martin (once of this parish)

Miller is replaced by Jake Bickerstaff

16:12 BST

54 mins: Chance

A series of small errors from Dons lead to a decent opening for Ethon Archer, but he gets his lines completely wrong and sends it high and wide

16:11 BST

53 mins: Save

Gilbey goes for the acrobatic, over the shoulder volley but it’s harmless and Day can gather

16:07 BST

49 mins: Mendez-Laing on the burst

Big break forwards from Mendez-Laing, bursts down the right, he beats Jude-Boyd for pace and fires on goal but Day is a match for it

