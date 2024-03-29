Live

MK Dons 5-0 Walsall - Huge victory for MK Dons at Stadium MK

MK Dons are back at home on Good Friday as they take on Walsall in League Two
By Toby Lock
29th Mar 2024
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 16:56 GMT
MK Dons vs Walsall - LIVE

17:05 GMT

View from the press box

16:55 GMT

FULL-TIME! MK Dons 5-0 Walsall

The Max Dean show! Wow, what a difference maker.

The game was fairly balanced until the 20-year-old came on, then two goals and two assists in 25 minutes sent this game off in style!

16:52 GMT

90+3 mins: Just wide from Tierney

That clean sheet was nearly sullied by Ross Tierney, but he heads wide, unmarked

16:49 GMT

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

16:44 GMT

86 mins: Kemp fancies one

A goal would do him some good too, but Dan Kemp dances across the edge of the box and fires over

16:38 GMT

79 mins: GOAL! Dean with his second!

Cam Norman with a big header at the back post, it drops in the six-yard box and Dean gambles, he gets two bites of the cherry as he prods in his second!

16:36 GMT

75 mins: More changes

Josh Gordon makes way for Danny Johnson as Walsall make another swap

Dons too make a change, Lewis Bate makes way for MJ Williams

16:35 GMT

75 mins: GOAL! Tomlinson makes it four

Dean with another assist, he's put through on goal but he's got Tomlinson up with him, he slides the wing-back in and Tomlinson makes no mistakes, firing into the corner!

16:32 GMT

In the picture: The difference maker

What an impact Max Dean has had on this game!

Max Dean celebrates his penalty which made it 2-0Max Dean celebrates his penalty which made it 2-0
16:30 GMT

72 mins: Drilled just wide

Fierce strike from Bate from the edge of the box, proper drilled it but it thumps off the advertising board

