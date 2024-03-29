MK Dons 5-0 Walsall - Huge victory for MK Dons at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Walsall - LIVE
View from the press box
FULL-TIME! MK Dons 5-0 Walsall
The Max Dean show! Wow, what a difference maker.
The game was fairly balanced until the 20-year-old came on, then two goals and two assists in 25 minutes sent this game off in style!
90+3 mins: Just wide from Tierney
That clean sheet was nearly sullied by Ross Tierney, but he heads wide, unmarked
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
86 mins: Kemp fancies one
A goal would do him some good too, but Dan Kemp dances across the edge of the box and fires over
79 mins: GOAL! Dean with his second!
Cam Norman with a big header at the back post, it drops in the six-yard box and Dean gambles, he gets two bites of the cherry as he prods in his second!
75 mins: More changes
Josh Gordon makes way for Danny Johnson as Walsall make another swap
Dons too make a change, Lewis Bate makes way for MJ Williams
75 mins: GOAL! Tomlinson makes it four
Dean with another assist, he's put through on goal but he's got Tomlinson up with him, he slides the wing-back in and Tomlinson makes no mistakes, firing into the corner!
In the picture: The difference maker
What an impact Max Dean has had on this game!
72 mins: Drilled just wide
Fierce strike from Bate from the edge of the box, proper drilled it but it thumps off the advertising board