MK Dons agree to meet with AFC Wimbledon after scoreboard and programme snub

A meeting between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon was preferred to a financial penalty, according to Executive Director Andrew Cullen, after the London club were found in breach of Regulation 3 of the EFL guidelines.

The sides met for the second time at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in September, but AFC failed to make mention of the ‘Dons’ part of MK Dons name on the scoreboard and in the programme, and didn’t use any pictures or the badge in their matchday programme - just as they did during the first meeting back in March. The charges were brought by the EFL rather than MK Dons.

The scoreboard at AFC Wimbledon during the game with MK Dons

Since then, the EFL have investigated the incidents and after discussions with both clubs have agreed to drop the charges so long as the clubs enter into discussions ‘using their best endeavours to seek to reach an agreed position between the parties in the future.’

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Cullen said he preferred the option to fining AFC for their misdemeanours.

“We recognise that the events that led to the EFL charges against AFC Wimbledon were and remain an emotive matter for supporters of both MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon,” he said. “However, we feel the opportunity for a mediation process, facilitated by the EFL, to be much more preferable than formal disciplinary proceedings, with the possibility of sanctions, which may further entrench the strong feelings on this matter amongst supporters of the two clubs.

“We are grateful to the EFL for their leadership on this sensitive matter.”

EFL Chief Executive, Shaun Harvey, said: “I would like to thank Milton Keynes Dons for their support in what we understand is a highly emotive matter for fans of both Clubs. The League understands the history and the strong feelings associated with the two Clubs and we will now look to work with them both in an attempt to secure a positive outcome.”

Mark Davis, Chair of the (AFC Wimbledon) Dons Trust Board, said: “The EFL’s proposal is a practical suggestion for reaching a resolution of an issue which arouses strong feelings. We will participate fully in the mediation process with the aim of arriving at an outcome that is acceptable to all parties, including the Dons Trust membership, who are the owners of AFC Wimbledon.”