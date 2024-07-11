MK Dons' Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures confirmed

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
Bristol Street Motors TrophyBristol Street Motors Trophy
Bristol Street Motors Trophy | Andrew Fosker / Shutterstock
The fixtures for the competition have been confirmed

MK Dons will travel to Colchester in September for their away fixture in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Mike Williamson’s side will host games against Arsenal U21s and Leyton Orient in southern section Group E, with their away game coming against Danny Cowley’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dons will head to the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday September 17th, before then taking on Arsenal U21s on Tuesday October 8, rounding out their group at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday November 12.

Related topics:Bristol Street Motors TrophyLeyton OrientMike WilliamsonDanny Cowley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice