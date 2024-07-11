MK Dons' Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures confirmed

Bristol Street Motors Trophy | Andrew Fosker / Shutterstock

The fixtures for the competition have been confirmed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons will travel to Colchester in September for their away fixture in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Mike Williamson’s side will host games against Arsenal U21s and Leyton Orient in southern section Group E, with their away game coming against Danny Cowley’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons will head to the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday September 17th, before then taking on Arsenal U21s on Tuesday October 8, rounding out their group at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday November 12.