MK Dons' Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures confirmed
The fixtures for the competition have been confirmed
MK Dons will travel to Colchester in September for their away fixture in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Mike Williamson’s side will host games against Arsenal U21s and Leyton Orient in southern section Group E, with their away game coming against Danny Cowley’s side.
Dons will head to the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday September 17th, before then taking on Arsenal U21s on Tuesday October 8, rounding out their group at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday November 12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.